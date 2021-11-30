One of the harsh realities of cybersecurity today is that malicious actors and attackers don’t distinguish between organizations that have seemingly endless resources and those operating with lean IT security teams. For these lean teams, meeting the challenges in the current security landscape requires constant attention, and sometimes a little support.

XDR provider Cynet has built a new minisite (find it here) with the goal of giving these lean IT Security teams a space to find answers, share their wins and strategies, gain new insights, and have some fun in the process. The company refers to these lean teams and the people that make them up as Lean IT Security Heroes.

These groups often work with fewer resources, but are always able to defend against massive threats through creativity, ingenuity, and hard work. This new Lean IT Security Heroes minisite offers a variety of activities and tools that are ideal for lean teams looking to enhance their defenses.

Additionally, the site features a fun competition for both individuals and security teams.

Play "Cyber Invaders" and win an arcade machine

The hub features an online video game competition playing Cyber Invaders – a game made especially for the occasion. Individuals or whole security teams can compete for a chance to win the top prize.

In both cases – whether playing Cyber Invaders alone or with a team – the winner will get their very own arcade machine with a copy of the game to play whenever they want. Both competitions will also feature prizes for other top scorers, including customized bobbleheads. The challenge runs from November 30th to December 21st and is open for any lean IT security team or security professional. The contest will be a main draw, but it’s far from the only valuable asset on the hub.

Free Guides for lean IT Security teams

Visitors will also have access to a free resource center that includes guides for lean IT security teams on a variety of topics, including managing SaaS security, improving time to response during crises, and centralizing their log management to gain greater visibility and threat insights.

The section will also include webinars and other relevant resources to help lean IT security teams. Topics include how organizations can improve their SaaS security, reduce their teams’ stress without sacrificing security, and how to optimize their time to response when it comes to incidents.

Share tips for lean IT Security teams and get a t-shirt

Additionally, users can share their own knowledge and experiences by providing advice to their fellow security professionals on the community board. The top tips and strategies are visible for all, and users can see what others are saying about common (and uncommon) issues facing lean security organizations today.

To participate, users simply have to fill out a short survey. Anyone who completes the survey gets a free Cyber Hero t-shirt delivered to their door, and a lucky few can get more.

Take a Cynet demo and get a bobblehead of yourself

Security professionals who get on a personalized Cynet demo, to learn how Cynet supercharges lean IT Security teams get a customized bobblehead of themselves to display at home or in their office.

You can visit the new site now and sign up for the game, get insights, or explore the growing library of free resources for lean IT security teams. See the new hub here.