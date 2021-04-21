Today there are plenty of cybersecurity tools on the market. It is now more important than ever that the tools you decide to use work well together. If they don't, you will not get the complete picture, and you won't be able to analyze the entire system from a holistic perspective.

This means that you won't be able to do the right mitigations to improve your security posture. Here are examples of two tools that work very well together and how they will help you to get a holistic view of your cybersecurity posture.

Debricked - Use Open Source Securely





How is Open Source a Security Risk?

Open source is not a security risk per se; it's more secure than proprietary software in many ways! With the code being publicly available, it's a lot easier for the surrounding community to identify vulnerabilities, and fixes can be done quickly.

What you do need to keep in mind, though, is that any vulnerabilities in open source are publicly disclosed and the public to anyone and everyone who looks. This means that if an attacker wants to find a vulnerability in your system built on open source, they probably don't need to put in much effort. It's all out there, open for everyone to see.

How does open-source security work?

The most common aspect of open-source security is, like explained above, vulnerabilities. But according to Debricked, there are three main areas to keep in mind: vulnerabilities, licenses, and health.

The main problem that affects all three areas is the fact that the intake of packages usually isn't preceded by a lot of research. Developers typically don't have time to worry about bringing new vulnerabilities or non-compliant licenses into the codebase.

Debricked's tool solves this problem, allowing developers to spend less time on security and more time on doing what they're there to do - write code. This is done by identifying vulnerabilities and non-compliant packages, suggesting solutions, and finally preventing new ones from being imported.

How can my open-source security be improved when using Debricked's tool?

As stated above; it enables you to get more control while letting go at the same time. You get a better overview of vulnerabilities and licenses while having to spend less time and energy on manual security work.

Innovative features

Debricked likes to focus on two main things:

First and foremost, data quality. Debricked uses an array of sources, not just the traditional ones, to build their vulnerability database. Their tool is based on machine learning, which helps us find new vulnerabilities faster as well as be more accurate than any human could be. As of right now, debricked scores a precision of over 90% in most of the languages that debricked support, and debricked are constantly looking for new ways to improve.

The latest addition to their offering, so now it's not even available in the tool yet, is what debricked call Open Source Health. OSH is a way of measuring the wellbeing of open source projects quantitatively. It gives us data on a series of aspects, such as security (how quickly does the project disclose vulnerabilities?), community health (are the core maintainers still active?), and popularity (how many commits have been made the past year, is the number decreasing?) and much much more. It minimizes the amount of time needed for researching a package before importing it and makes it easier to make informed decisions

securiCAD by foreseeti – Continuously Manage Your Security Risk Posture with Attack Simulations

securiCAD by foreseeti is a leading tool for managing your cybersecurity risk posture. It enables users to get a holistic, in-depth view of the cybersecurity risk posture, triage and prioritize the risks, and identify and prioritize the risk mitigation actions with the best risk-mitigating effect. This is done through state-of-the-art price awarded automated threat modeling and attack simulations.

The simulations can be run continuously in your cloud or on-prem environment – providing your security and DevOps teams with continuous risk insights and proactive mitigation action advice. And as the simulations are conducted on digital twins/models of your environments, you do not interfere with your live environment and can test different what-if scenarios and mitigations at no risk in the model.

The science behind the product is based on decades of research at the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm. securiCAD has simplified making sure that you have control over your environment. This is done by preventing breaches by analyzing your configurations, allowing you to detect misconfigurations, potential lateral movements, and prioritize vulnerabilities.

The securiCAD Concept





Generate Model:

The digital twin model can be automatically created by importing data via the securiCAD API's. In cloud environments, such as AWS and Azure, etc., you simply import the cloud-config data. If you have vulnerability scan data, you can import this into the model as well. The digital twin model of your environment is then automatically created.

The logic is exactly the same in on-prem environments. You can also create a model manually – which is the case in design case threat modeling. After having provided securiCAD with the model data, you define high-value assets and choose the attacker profile.

Simulate attacks:

One of the best things about the simulation part is that it is done on a digital twin model of your environment. So that no tests will in any way affect your live environment. After you have set the parameters, the tool automatically simulates thousands of AI attacks towards the digital twin model. The attacker will try all possible attacks and try to reach and compromise all parts of the infrastructure.

Manage Risk Exposure - Find, prioritize and mitigate:

Each simulation results in a report with detailed information, including:

Visualization of your environment

Risk Exposure for all the high-value assets combined.

Critical Paths for attackers to reach your high-value assets.

Chokepoints in your architecture that are an asset where attacks (towards attack steps with a consequence on them) converge in the model.

Threat Summary with ranked threats and descriptions.

Suggested Mitigations to lower your risk exposure.

Combining the Tools





Data from Debricked

Since the most common aspect of open-source security is vulnerabilities, it is important you get the right data and can base your decisions on what risks you should mitigate. That is why if you have any open source-based code in your project, you should include Debricked's vulnerability database when analyzing your environment.

Predictive Attack Simulations from securiCAD by foreseeti

securiCAD supports data from third parties such as Debricked. This enables you to gather all the data in one place, and since all the prioritization is done automatically, this is an effective use of your resources. Environments can be hard to visualize, securiCAD makes this easy since all concepts, services, and configurations are represented in the digital twin, and if you combine this with, for example, Debricked's tool, you can also visualize the dependencies.

The Holistic View

It isn't always the vulnerability with the highest severity that is the most dangerous one. It can often be the combination of several vulnerabilities that can be devastating. While Debricked provides the vulnerability data, securiCAD will analyze the architecture from a proactive and holistic point of view.

With the complete picture, you will find the weak spots in your environments - the critical paths for attackers to reach your high-value assets - and get insights into what you need to do to mitigate risks. Continuously, at scale, over time.