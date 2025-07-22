Making the move from managing a security operations center (SOC) to being a chief information security officer (CISO) is a significant career leap. Not only do you need a solid foundation of tech knowledge but also leadership skills and business smarts.

This article will guide you through the practical steps and skills you'll need to nab an executive cybersecurity job and make the promotion from SOC manager to CISO a reality.

Is the CISO role right for you?

It's always a good idea to think about how you could move up and grow in your career. Aspiring to be a CISO can be a great career move.

Additionally, certain operational tasks in cybersecurity, especially in a SOC, are becoming increasingly automated, making it vital to develop strategic and leadership skills to stay ahead. Having ambitious goals helps you, as a SOC analyst or lead, stay relevant and valuable in what is a constantly changing field.

However, the role of CISO is significantly different from other roles in cybersecurity and comes with its own set of challenges. So, while it is a good option, it's not the only path and might not suit everyone's strengths and career goals. It's my hope that this article will lay out what being a CISO is all about so you can determine if it's the path you want to take.

Key skills for executive growth

For those looking to take on executive and leadership roles like CISO, it's essential to develop skills beyond the scope of your typical IT role.

Having a comprehensive IT background is a significant advantage, especially when it comes to security vulnerabilities and how to respond to incidents. But you can't focus solely on technical expertise at the expense of vital leadership, communication, and strategic thinking skills needed for the position of CISO.

Remember: You'll have to relay complex security matters to stakeholders outside IT, and do so in a way that they can easily understand the issues at stake.

Let's break down areas you'll need for the role of executive.

Strategic thinking

Strategic thinking demands a firm grip on the organization's core operations, particularly how it generates revenue and its key value streams. This perspective allows security professionals to align their efforts with business objectives, rather than operating in isolation.

Business acumen

This is related to strategic thinking but emphasizes knowledge of risk management and finance. Security leaders must factor in financial impacts to justify security investments and manage risks effectively.

Balancing security measures with user experience and system availability is another critical aspect. If security policies are too strict, productivity can suffer; if they're too permissive, the company can be exposed to threats. Decisions must consider the impact of security actions on the broader business environment.

Communication

Effective communication is vital for translating technical details into language senior stakeholders can grasp and act upon. This means avoiding jargon and abbreviations to convey information in a simplistic manner that resonates with multiple stakeholders, including executives who may not have a deep technical background.

Communicating the impact of security initiatives in clear, concise language ensures decisions are well-informed and support company goals.

Service management

You will have to ensure technical services meet business requirements, particularly in managing service delivery, implementing change, and resolving issues. All of this is essential for a secure and efficient IT infrastructure.

Knowledge of risk management as mentioned above, is fundamental in identifying, assessing, and mitigating risks. It helps align security strategies with business goals, facilitating informed decisions and resource allocation.

Compliance

Being aware of compliance requirements, involving adherence to regulatory and industry standards (e.g., GDPR, HIPAA, NIS2, PCI DSS), is critical for ensuring legal and ethical operations. Understanding these mandates helps in implementing appropriate security controls and policies.

Exposure to legal aspects, such as data privacy laws and intellectual property rights, broadens the perspective necessary for the CISO role and interactions with both external and internal bodies such as the GRC within your organization. Here, formal education, including a degree in computer science or cybersecurity, combined with continuous learning via industry courses and certifications, strengthens your expertise; it also prepares you for leadership responsibilities and demonstrates your readiness to take on the challenges that come with the job.

Practical advice for career transition

To successfully transition and advance your cybersecurity career, you'll need to take concrete strategic steps toward a CISO role.

Gaining visibility, building influence, and getting promoted

To advance your cybersecurity career, make your value known. Share your contributions and accomplishments, both within your team and also with other departments and leadership.

When presenting data, make it actionable by showing how the information drives improvements and supports business goals via tactical metrics and simple language. Also, actively look for opportunities to contribute to broader initiatives and offer solutions to challenges that extend beyond your current role and responsibilities.

To set yourself apart as someone ready for a promotion to the executive level, take initiative and demonstrate a willingness to lead.

Avoiding common pitfalls

One common mistake is to communicate based on your or another person's assumptions. Always verify information, and remember, opinions are not facts.

Another pitfall is believing your angle or viewpoint is the only correct one. Other perspectives exist and hold value.

As much as possible, embrace a collaborative approach, focused on building consensus and defining the right direction rather than prioritizing speed. This means engaging in open discussions, listening to feedback, and working towards a shared understanding. This will yield a stronger foundation for initiatives and avoid potential disagreements or misinterpretations down the road.

What exactly does being a CISO entail?

To succeed at the executive level, you need to be aware of the nuances of the CISO job, expectations depending on your company's structure, and the different roles you'll have to fulfill before being entrusted with the title of CISO.

Who does your CISO report to?

The reporting structure of a chief information security officer varies widely across organizations. Often, the CISO reports to the chief information officer (CIO). In this structure, security is seen as a subset of IT, focusing on the technical aspects of protecting data and systems.

However, as cybersecurity risks become more business-critical, CISOs are increasingly reporting to the chief financial officer (CFO) or the chief risk officer (CRO). Reporting to the CFO emphasizes the financial impact of security breaches and the need for risk-based security investments. But if you're reporting to the CRO, you'll need to highlight the enterprise-wide risk management perspective, ensuring security is integrated into broader organizational risk strategies.

The reporting line significantly influences the CISO's priorities and scope of authority, reflecting a company's overall security maturity and approach to risk. It's a good idea to consider your own company's structure and how it aligns with your career goals and potential advancement.

What changes at the top: Roles & expectations

Transitioning from a technical lead to an executive role like CISO entails a complete shift in expectations.

As a technical lead, the focus is primarily on hands-on implementation, troubleshooting, and technical problem-solving. At the executive level, the emphasis shifts to strategy, leadership, and business alignment.

CISOs are expected to develop and execute a comprehensive security strategy that protects the organization's assets while enabling business operations. This is where decision-making becomes more strategic, requiring CISOs to balance risk mitigation with business objectives.

They must also effectively communicate technical risks to senior management in terms of their business impact. This covers everything from budgeting and policy development to regulatory compliance and security team management.

Key roles & responsibilities above technical lead

Advancement from technical lead to CISO involves several intermediate roles; each one has distinct responsibilities and demands a higher level of leadership, strategic thinking, and business savvy.

A SOC manager oversees the daily operations of the security operations center. That means making sure incident detection and response are efficient and effective. Responsibilities here include managing staff, developing processes, and reporting on metrics.

A director of security typically has a broader scope, handling multiple security functions like network security, application security, and vulnerability management. Directors develop security programs, manage budgets, and ensure compliance with regulations.

The CISO is the top security executive, responsible for the overall security strategy and posture of the organization. They align security with business goals, manage risk, and communicate with executive leadership.

Becoming a CISO is a progressive journey of developing skills and taking on broader responsibilities.

Summary and key takeaways

The journey from a SOC analyst or manager to CISO is a significant undertaking. You're not just becoming a better expert but evolving into a leader who can align security with business objectives.

Embracing a leadership mindset involves more than just managing tasks. You need to inspire teams, influence stakeholders, and drive strategic decisions. All of this takes communication skills, strategic thinking, and business acumen to manage risks effectively and communicate complex technical information in simple terms.

Be proactive in seeking visibility and influence within your organization and avoid common pitfalls like making assumptions and prioritizing speed over consensus.

Finally, understand the reporting structure and evolving expectations of a CISO. By setting long-term goals and embracing a leadership mindset, you can successfully navigate the transition to a CISO and thrive in what is both a challenging and rewarding role.

