In the era of hacking and malicious actors, a company's cloud security posture is a concern that preoccupies most, if not all, organizations.

Yet even more than that, it is the SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) that is critical to today's company security. Recently Malwarebytes released a statement on how they were targeted by Nation-State Actors implicated in SolarWinds breach. Their investigation suggested abuse of privileged access to Microsoft Office 365 and Azure environments.

Often left unsecured, it's SaaS setting errors like misconfigurations, inadequate legacy protocols, insufficient identity checks, credential access, and key management that leave companies open to account hijacking, insider threats, and other types of leaks or breaches in the organization.

Gartner has defined the SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) category in 2020's Gartner Hype Cycle for Cloud Security as solutions that continuously assess the security risk and manage SaaS applications' security posture. Many don't realize that there are two sides to securing company SaaS apps.

While SaaS providers build in a host of security features designed to protect the company and user data, potential vulnerabilities and configuration weakness still arise stemming from the company's management of those configurations and user roles.

At best, security teams spend their days manually checking and fixing setting after setting, only needing to go back and do it all again when there are software updates, new users added or new apps onboarded. At worst, organizations turn a blind eye to the threats they are exposed to and operate in ignorance -- unable to protect themselves from what they cannot see.

The right SSPM solution can provide visibility, detection, and remediation for the company's SaaS security posture and save security teams a significant amount of time, reduce workload and stress. Clearly, the right SSPM solution cannot come fast enough.

SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) Tools Ensure Continuous SaaS Security

SSPM solutions provide proactive, continuous, automated surveillance of all SaaS applications.

SSPM solutions should provide:

— Quickly connect to the company's SaaS app ecosystem and within minutes have all the security risks laid out in an easy-to-understand dashboard. Built for the security team, usable by any business professional — Clear, intuitive, and highly visual, Adaptive Shield enables security teams to easily see, monitor, and remediate all their company's SaaS (mis)configuration and user role information. The system also allows scoped users, so the security team can assign access to specific SaaS apps to specific owners. The Adaptive Shield portal is built so this scoped user will have not only clear visibility into their SaaS apps but also be able to remediate any problems, taking off some of the workloads from the security team.

To Conclude…

The reality is that the company is only as safe as the weakest SaaS security configuration or user role. And the possibility that there are SaaS configuration errors and misappropriated user roles and privileges is high.

To mitigate the risks, get more information on how to ensure your company's SaaS security.