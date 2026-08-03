This week kept coming back to permission. A model crossed a boundary. A wallet trusted bad randomness. Webmail kept an intruder around. Public systems, package feeds, hotel networks, and login flows all gave away more than intended.

Some of it was clever. Most of it was just access left lying around: old bugs, exposed gear, poisoned dependencies, weak defaults, and tooling that moved from forum chatter to real targets.

The full weekly recap report follows.

⚡ Threat of the Week

Anthropic Disclosed its Models Targeted 3 Organizations - Anthropic revealed that three of its models, including Claude Opus 4.7, Mythos 5, and an unnamed research model, breached three unnamed organizations during cybersecurity testing without its knowledge. The AI firm said the earliest incidents date back to April 2026, adding it made the discoveries after launching a "large-scale retrospective review" in response to the recent Hugging Face incident. "After reviewing 141,006 evaluation runs where Claude could have obtained internet access, we identified three incidents in which a model accessed the internet from within or while interacting with the evaluation environment of Irregular, one of our third-party evaluation partners, and then gained unauthorized access to the production infrastructure of three different organizations," it said.

🔔 Top News

‎️🔥 Trending CVEs

Bugs drop weekly, and the gap between a patch and an exploit is shrinking fast. These are the heavy hitters for the week: high-severity, widely used, or already being poked at in the wild.

Check the list, patch what you have, and hit the ones marked urgent first - CVE-2026-48449 (Adobe Campaign Classic), CVE-2026-18556, CVE-2026-18577 (N-able N-central), CVE-2026-44827, CVE-2026-45804, CVE-2026-44513 (Hugging Face Diffusers), CVE-2026-17583 (Thermo Fisher Scientific), CVE-2026-66066 (Rails), CVE-2026-10702 (Mozilla Firefox), CVE-2026-60004, CVE-2026-58443 (Gitea), CVE-2026-63077, CVE-2026-59792, CVE-2026-59793, CVE-2026-59794, CVE-2026-59795, CVE-2026-59796 (JetBrains TeamCity), CVE-2026-61511 (vBulletin), CVE-2026-53264 (Linux Kernel), CVE-2026-53921 (OpenWrt), CVE-2026-64765, CVE-2026-64766, CVE-2026-64764, CVE-2026-64763, CVE-2026-43776, CVE-2026-43818, CVE-2026-28981 (Apple iOS and macOS), CVE-2026-66032, CVE-2026-66033, CVE-2026-66034, CVE-2026-66035 (libssh2), from CVE-2026-59686 through CVE-2026-59690 (Progress Kemp LoadMaster), from CVE-2026-66036 through CVE-2026-66041 (FFmpeg), CVE-2026-66398 (phpMyFAQ), CVE-2026-64645, CVE-2026-64649, CVE-2026-64642, CVE-2026-64641 (Next.js), CVE-2026-13385 (ASUS), from CVE-2026-16804 through CVE-2026-16807 (Google Chrome), CVE-2026-52824 (Kimai), CVE-2026-53565, CVE-2026-53566 (Citrix Secure Access Client for Windows and Citrix Endpoint Analysis Client for Windows), CVE-2026-9770, CVE-2026-13230 (TP-Link Kasa EC70 v4 and EC71 v4 smart cameras), CVE-2026-15682 (AnyDesk), CVE-2026-53481, CVE-2026-53483 (Dell PowerProtect Data Domain), CVE-2026-52886, CVE-2026-54758, CVE-2026-57233 (Notepad++), CVE-2026-57807 (miniOrange OAuth Single Sign On - SSO WordPress plugin), CVE-2026-28302, from CVE-2026-28304 through CVE-2026-28317, CVE-2026-28321 (SolarWinds Serv-U), CVE-2026-16771 (AT&T Arris BGW210-700), CVE-2026-13723 (Develar), CVE-2026-16637 (OPeNDAP Hyrax), CVE-2026-15969, CVE-2026-15971, CVE-2026-15974, CVE-2026-15976, CVE-2026-15977, CVE-2026-15978 (SGLang), CVE-2026-15657, CVE-2026-15658 (foreUP), CVE-2026-16503, CVE-2026-16504 (VPS.org), CVE-2026-48395, CVE-2026-48396 (Adobe Bridge), CVE-2026-5674 (PipeWire PulseAudio), CVE-2026-34909 (Ubiquiti UniFi OS), and CVE-2026-17059 (keycloak-services).

🎥 Cybersecurity Webinars

AI Can Build Exploits in Minutes. Can Your Security Team Keep Up? → AI is collapsing the time between vulnerability disclosure and attack. Advanced models can now uncover flaws, generate working exploits, and chain them into complete attack paths at machine speed. This webinar presents a practical framework for gaining the visibility, context, and response speed needed to investigate and stop threats before attackers pull ahead.

→ AI is collapsing the time between vulnerability disclosure and attack. Advanced models can now uncover flaws, generate working exploits, and chain them into complete attack paths at machine speed. This webinar presents a practical framework for gaining the visibility, context, and response speed needed to investigate and stop threats before attackers pull ahead. How to Control the Open-Source Security Debt Created by AI Coding Tools → Learn how AI coding tools are expanding unvetted open-source use, accelerating vulnerability backlogs, and weakening existing governance. This webinar shows how to measure the resulting remediation debt, connect it to breach, audit, and productivity risks, and identify which governance models can contain it without slowing development.

📰 Around the Cyber World

Now-Patched Gitea Flaw Detailed - NoScope shared additional technical details of a security flaw in Gitea (CVE-2026-27771, CVSS score: 8.2) that was patched back in May 2026. The vulnerability allowed unauthenticated remote attackers to pull private container images from Gitea deployments without requiring an account, password, or other credentials. "Gitea's container registry implements the OCI Distribution Specification, which authenticates clients with a bearer token issued by a dedicated token service. On affected versions, that token service issued a valid, signed JWT to requesters presenting no credentials at all," NoScope said. "The token was honest about what it represented, carrying UserID: -1 and an empty Scope, but no registry read endpoint ever consulted those fields. Catalog listing, tag enumeration, manifest retrieval and blob download all accepted it. Any unauthenticated party on the internet could enumerate every container repository on an instance, including those marked private, and pull their layers."

- NoScope shared additional technical details of a security flaw in Gitea (CVE-2026-27771, CVSS score: 8.2) that was patched back in May 2026. The vulnerability allowed unauthenticated remote attackers to pull private container images from Gitea deployments without requiring an account, password, or other credentials. "Gitea's container registry implements the OCI Distribution Specification, which authenticates clients with a bearer token issued by a dedicated token service. On affected versions, that token service issued a valid, signed JWT to requesters presenting no credentials at all," NoScope said. "The token was honest about what it represented, carrying UserID: -1 and an empty Scope, but no registry read endpoint ever consulted those fields. Catalog listing, tag enumeration, manifest retrieval and blob download all accepted it. Any unauthenticated party on the internet could enumerate every container repository on an instance, including those marked private, and pull their layers." SQLite Critical CVEs or AI Slop? - JFrog said it uncovered a set of SQLite CVEs (CVE-2026-51302, CVE-2026-51303, CVE-2026-51300, CVE-2026-51297, CVE-2026-51296, and CVE-2026-51304) that seem to be instances of AI-generated slop making their way into official vulnerability feeds and receiving critical severity scores before technical validation. The analysis found that the advisories referenced functions that didn't exist in the affected SQLite versions, cited incorrect or impossible source code locations, included PoCs that failed to reproduce any vulnerability, and, most importantly, were not listed on SQLite's official CVE page. The findings show that organizations must take steps to distinguish legitimate vulnerabilities from questionable or AI-generated vulnerability reports before initiating unnecessary remediation, patching efforts, or automated security workflows.

- JFrog said it uncovered a set of SQLite CVEs (CVE-2026-51302, CVE-2026-51303, CVE-2026-51300, CVE-2026-51297, CVE-2026-51296, and CVE-2026-51304) that seem to be instances of AI-generated slop making their way into official vulnerability feeds and receiving critical severity scores before technical validation. The analysis found that the advisories referenced functions that didn't exist in the affected SQLite versions, cited incorrect or impossible source code locations, included PoCs that failed to reproduce any vulnerability, and, most importantly, were not listed on SQLite's official CVE page. The findings show that organizations must take steps to distinguish legitimate vulnerabilities from questionable or AI-generated vulnerability reports before initiating unnecessary remediation, patching efforts, or automated security workflows. LegacyHive Flaw Detailed - LevelBlue published a technical breakdown of LegacyHive, a PoC released by Chaotic Eclipse (aka Nightmare-Eclipse) last month coinciding with the release of Microsoft's Patch Tuesday update. The vulnerability is a Local Privilege Escalation (LPE) vulnerability affecting Windows User Profile, a component responsible for loading and unloading Windows user profiles. On exploitation, LegacyHive can allow attackers to load other users' hives and gain access to application data and Windows Explorer history, among others. "For EDR platforms with visibility into native Windows APIs, the strongest signals are user-mode invocations of NtCreateDirectoryObjectEx and NtCreateSymbolicLinkObject," LevelBlue said. "These functions are rarely used outside system components, debugging tools, or specialized research utilities. Seeing both from the same process should immediately warrant investigation. Even without NT API telemetry, LegacyHive leaves a distinctive execution chain. The attack combines offline access to ntuser.dat or UsrClass.dat, modification of registry hives through Microsoft's Offline Registry API, batch oplock requests, and CreateProcessWithLogonW using LOGON_WITH_PROFILE. Each operation is legitimate in isolation but observing them together within a short time window is highly unusual and well suited for behavioral correlation by EDR and SIEM platforms."

- LevelBlue published a technical breakdown of LegacyHive, a PoC released by Chaotic Eclipse (aka Nightmare-Eclipse) last month coinciding with the release of Microsoft's Patch Tuesday update. The vulnerability is a Local Privilege Escalation (LPE) vulnerability affecting Windows User Profile, a component responsible for loading and unloading Windows user profiles. On exploitation, LegacyHive can allow attackers to load other users' hives and gain access to application data and Windows Explorer history, among others. "For EDR platforms with visibility into native Windows APIs, the strongest signals are user-mode invocations of NtCreateDirectoryObjectEx and NtCreateSymbolicLinkObject," LevelBlue said. "These functions are rarely used outside system components, debugging tools, or specialized research utilities. Seeing both from the same process should immediately warrant investigation. Even without NT API telemetry, LegacyHive leaves a distinctive execution chain. The attack combines offline access to ntuser.dat or UsrClass.dat, modification of registry hives through Microsoft's Offline Registry API, batch oplock requests, and CreateProcessWithLogonW using LOGON_WITH_PROFILE. Each operation is legitimate in isolation but observing them together within a short time window is highly unusual and well suited for behavioral correlation by EDR and SIEM platforms." Chinese Military Taps Into U.S. Models - According to a new report from Reuters, Chinese military researchers have distilled cutting-edge models developed by U.S. companies OpenAI and Anthropic to train domestic AI systems to advance the country's defense capabilities. The report was based on a review of more than 80 Chinese academic papers and patents.

- According to a new report from Reuters, Chinese military researchers have distilled cutting-edge models developed by U.S. companies OpenAI and Anthropic to train domestic AI systems to advance the country's defense capabilities. The report was based on a review of more than 80 Chinese academic papers and patents. Exposed Police Dashboard Lays Bare How China Tracks Foreigners - An internet-exposed police dashboard named "Dynamic Control Platform for Overseas Personnel" has revealed how law enforcement agencies in the country track over 700 foreigners, including those in the northern Chinese city of Zhangjiakou. "In total, it had entries for nearly 12,000 people, which included fugitives, people from Hong Kong and Taiwan, as well as more than 300 foreign journalists," The New York Times reported. "Some of them had not been to Zhangjiakou." The dashboard displayed entries about people grouped by nationality, with their birth date, sex, marital status, address and occupation, and sometimes their religion. The leak was discovered by security researcher and journalist Marc Hofer. The system is believed to be developed by a Beijing company named Origin Dynamic, which filed a patent application in 2023 for a similar "information interface for non-Chinese citizens."

- An internet-exposed police dashboard named "Dynamic Control Platform for Overseas Personnel" has revealed how law enforcement agencies in the country track over 700 foreigners, including those in the northern Chinese city of Zhangjiakou. "In total, it had entries for nearly 12,000 people, which included fugitives, people from Hong Kong and Taiwan, as well as more than 300 foreign journalists," The New York Times reported. "Some of them had not been to Zhangjiakou." The dashboard displayed entries about people grouped by nationality, with their birth date, sex, marital status, address and occupation, and sometimes their religion. The leak was discovered by security researcher and journalist Marc Hofer. The system is believed to be developed by a Beijing company named Origin Dynamic, which filed a patent application in 2023 for a similar "information interface for non-Chinese citizens." The Problem of DangleGeddon - Cybersecurity researchers have once again warned of the risks posed by dangling DNS infrastructure across government, banking, automotive, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical sectors. A dangling DNS record is an active Domain Name System entry (DNS) that points to a resource no longer owned, used, or controlled by the original organization. This typically occurs when web applications, cloud storage, or virtual servers are deleted without first removing their corresponding CNAME or A records from the domain registrar. An attacker can leverage this behavior to claim that abandoned cloud service name or IP address, effectively hijacking a trusted subdomain. This, in turn, can permit the attacker to host malicious content and serve phishing pages or malware, inflict reputational damage by abusing the trusted brand's subdomain, steal user credentials to create convincing phishing pages that appear to be legitimate services, perform cookie theft, and bypass security controls if the legitimate brand's subdomain is allowlisted in security tools. In one case analyzed by Silent Push, an unspecified automotive company left a dangling DNS record pointing to a developmental application gateway hosted by an Azure virtual machine (VM). "This device can potentially be operationalized and passively receive stored XSS from internal scripts and API calls," it said. "Developers' credentials, like API keys and authentication headers, could be harvested for reuse to expand access into the company. In addition, the VM could serve as a platform for malware hosting with the coveted TLS lock."

- Cybersecurity researchers have once again warned of the risks posed by dangling DNS infrastructure across government, banking, automotive, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical sectors. A dangling DNS record is an active Domain Name System entry (DNS) that points to a resource no longer owned, used, or controlled by the original organization. This typically occurs when web applications, cloud storage, or virtual servers are deleted without first removing their corresponding CNAME or A records from the domain registrar. An attacker can leverage this behavior to claim that abandoned cloud service name or IP address, effectively hijacking a trusted subdomain. This, in turn, can permit the attacker to host malicious content and serve phishing pages or malware, inflict reputational damage by abusing the trusted brand's subdomain, steal user credentials to create convincing phishing pages that appear to be legitimate services, perform cookie theft, and bypass security controls if the legitimate brand's subdomain is allowlisted in security tools. In one case analyzed by Silent Push, an unspecified automotive company left a dangling DNS record pointing to a developmental application gateway hosted by an Azure virtual machine (VM). "This device can potentially be operationalized and passively receive stored XSS from internal scripts and API calls," it said. "Developers' credentials, like API keys and authentication headers, could be harvested for reuse to expand access into the company. In addition, the VM could serve as a platform for malware hosting with the coveted TLS lock." Microsoft Teams Vishing Leads to Chaos Ransomware - A Microsoft Teams voice phishing (vishing) campaign tracked as STAC4749 has used a "consistent set of IT-themed cloud domains and personas to gain remote access to victims' systems" between February and June 2026 in attacks targeting dozens of North American organizations. "Following initial access, STAC4749 operators deployed a modular post-exploitation toolset, including a custom loader and backdoor to maintain persistent, controlled access and support follow-on activity," Sophos said. "In several incidents, attackers later leveraged this access to deploy Chaos ransomware."

- A Microsoft Teams voice phishing (vishing) campaign tracked as STAC4749 has used a "consistent set of IT-themed cloud domains and personas to gain remote access to victims' systems" between February and June 2026 in attacks targeting dozens of North American organizations. "Following initial access, STAC4749 operators deployed a modular post-exploitation toolset, including a custom loader and backdoor to maintain persistent, controlled access and support follow-on activity," Sophos said. "In several incidents, attackers later leveraged this access to deploy Chaos ransomware." IAB Uses Teams Phishing for Ransomware Attacks - A suspected initial access broker (IAB) for ransomware attacks has been observed using Teams vishing that convinces victims to launch a Quick Assist remote support session. The initial access is used to run PowerShell scripts to gather host information and deploy a Go-based backdoor dubbed GoGRPC. Four different versions of the backdoor have been spotted: Lep, Giver, Pet, and Kind. "These variants have overlapping capabilities but notable implementation differences," Zscaler said. "GoGRPC is actively evolving. Each variant modifies its payloads and capabilities, adding or removing functionality to better support the threat actor's objectives. Recent changes indicate an increased targeting of corporate environments, which may be tied to ransomware attacks." In some instances, the threat actor has also deployed a backdoor called BlindDoor, a Go-based reverse SOCKS proxy known as RevSocket, and a Python-based reverse SOCKS proxy referred to as PyGRPC.

- A suspected initial access broker (IAB) for ransomware attacks has been observed using Teams vishing that convinces victims to launch a Quick Assist remote support session. The initial access is used to run PowerShell scripts to gather host information and deploy a Go-based backdoor dubbed GoGRPC. Four different versions of the backdoor have been spotted: Lep, Giver, Pet, and Kind. "These variants have overlapping capabilities but notable implementation differences," Zscaler said. "GoGRPC is actively evolving. Each variant modifies its payloads and capabilities, adding or removing functionality to better support the threat actor's objectives. Recent changes indicate an increased targeting of corporate environments, which may be tied to ransomware attacks." In some instances, the threat actor has also deployed a backdoor called BlindDoor, a Go-based reverse SOCKS proxy known as RevSocket, and a Python-based reverse SOCKS proxy referred to as PyGRPC. Arch Linux Disables AUR Package Adoption Amid Malware - Arch Linux has taken the step of temporarily disabling package adoption due to a surge in malicious takeovers of existing packages. "Due to the current influx of malicious package adoptions and follow-up commits made via the AUR, package adoption is currently disabled while we are handling the situation," the maintainers said. "We will send a follow-up once we're able to. In the meantime, feel free to report suspicious adoption events or commits that haven't been dealt with yet, and stay vigilant!" In June 2026, a separate campaign targeted AUR via more than 400 packages.

- Arch Linux has taken the step of temporarily disabling package adoption due to a surge in malicious takeovers of existing packages. "Due to the current influx of malicious package adoptions and follow-up commits made via the AUR, package adoption is currently disabled while we are handling the situation," the maintainers said. "We will send a follow-up once we're able to. In the meantime, feel free to report suspicious adoption events or commits that haven't been dealt with yet, and stay vigilant!" In June 2026, a separate campaign targeted AUR via more than 400 packages. New Dolphin X Infostealer Spotted - A new infostealer called Dolphin X uses an AI behavioral profiler to score and prioritize infected users based on their application usage, browsing activity, and installed software to identify high-value victims and maximize profits. The malware targets more than 300 applications and attempts to exfiltrate browser passwords, cryptocurrency wallets, SSH keys, and cloud tokens. Dolphin X has been advertised on the cybercrime underground by a vendor using the alias Kontraktnik since May 2026. A lifetime subscription ranges from $1,140 for basic access to $3,420 for the full-featured version. "A single archive can contain data from nine browsers, more than 100 wallet extensions, 65 desktop wallets, 10 password managers, and 30 cloud command-line tools," Varonis said. "This gives the malware potential access to everything from a victim's personal accounts to the credentials used to manage their employer's cloud environment."

- A new infostealer called Dolphin X uses an AI behavioral profiler to score and prioritize infected users based on their application usage, browsing activity, and installed software to identify high-value victims and maximize profits. The malware targets more than 300 applications and attempts to exfiltrate browser passwords, cryptocurrency wallets, SSH keys, and cloud tokens. Dolphin X has been advertised on the cybercrime underground by a vendor using the alias Kontraktnik since May 2026. A lifetime subscription ranges from $1,140 for basic access to $3,420 for the full-featured version. "A single archive can contain data from nine browsers, more than 100 wallet extensions, 65 desktop wallets, 10 password managers, and 30 cloud command-line tools," Varonis said. "This gives the malware potential access to everything from a victim's personal accounts to the credentials used to manage their employer's cloud environment." Attackers Turn to Microsoft's Trusted Login System for Phishing - Bad actors are increasingly abandoning fake Microsoft login pages in favor of abusing Microsoft's legitimate authentication infrastructure in phishing attacks, allowing them to bypass security controls. Check Point said it identified more than 200 phishing emails targeting users across approximately 120 organizations worldwide between June 25 and the second week of July 2026. "The messages impersonated Microsoft Teams task notifications from HR and directed recipients to a legitimate Microsoft sign-in page," it said. "Victims were then prompted to grant permissions to an attacker-controlled application, allowing the campaign to abuse Microsoft's trusted authentication flow while concealing its malicious intent."

- Bad actors are increasingly abandoning fake Microsoft login pages in favor of abusing Microsoft's legitimate authentication infrastructure in phishing attacks, allowing them to bypass security controls. Check Point said it identified more than 200 phishing emails targeting users across approximately 120 organizations worldwide between June 25 and the second week of July 2026. "The messages impersonated Microsoft Teams task notifications from HR and directed recipients to a legitimate Microsoft sign-in page," it said. "Victims were then prompted to grant permissions to an attacker-controlled application, allowing the campaign to abuse Microsoft's trusted authentication flow while concealing its malicious intent." FBI Arrests Man Accused of Using Steam Games to Drain Victims' Crypto Wallets - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Zyaire Wilkins, a 21-year-old Florida resident and student, of uploading fake video games that contained malware to Steam that, when downloaded and installed by unsuspecting gamers, stole their passwords and other valuable data, and drained their cryptocurrency wallets. Per the FBI, Wilkins and his accomplices are alleged to have infected around 8,000 victims, and then hacked around 80 cryptocurrency wallets to steal at least $220,000 worth of cryptocurrency.

- The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Zyaire Wilkins, a 21-year-old Florida resident and student, of uploading fake video games that contained malware to Steam that, when downloaded and installed by unsuspecting gamers, stole their passwords and other valuable data, and drained their cryptocurrency wallets. Per the FBI, Wilkins and his accomplices are alleged to have infected around 8,000 victims, and then hacked around 80 cryptocurrency wallets to steal at least $220,000 worth of cryptocurrency. Turning Keystroke Noise to Text - A new study from a group of academics from Tohoku University has demonstrated a new acoustic side-channel attack that can reconstruct text typed on a laptop by just analyzing the sound of keystrokes. While prior attacks relied on collecting labeled recordings from the target keyboard beforehand or required specialized hardware, the latest eavesdropping attack enables stealthy eavesdropping in two real-world scenarios, including physical spaces (public and semi-public) and online meetings. The system works by first isolating individual keystrokes from an audio recording, grouping similar sounds together, and then using a Transformer-based language model to determine the most likely sequence of characters. "Our method combines unsupervised acoustic clustering with Transformer-based language model inference and iterative self-training, enabling stable character inference under highly uncertain acoustic-to-character mappings," the researchers said. "We demonstrate that the proposed method achieves over 99% reconstruction accuracy with only 100-150 observed keystrokes under a close-proximity recording setup using a smartphone placed near the target device, significantly outperforming prior unsupervised baselines in low-data regimes."

- A new study from a group of academics from Tohoku University has demonstrated a new acoustic side-channel attack that can reconstruct text typed on a laptop by just analyzing the sound of keystrokes. While prior attacks relied on collecting labeled recordings from the target keyboard beforehand or required specialized hardware, the latest eavesdropping attack enables stealthy eavesdropping in two real-world scenarios, including physical spaces (public and semi-public) and online meetings. The system works by first isolating individual keystrokes from an audio recording, grouping similar sounds together, and then using a Transformer-based language model to determine the most likely sequence of characters. "Our method combines unsupervised acoustic clustering with Transformer-based language model inference and iterative self-training, enabling stable character inference under highly uncertain acoustic-to-character mappings," the researchers said. "We demonstrate that the proposed method achieves over 99% reconstruction accuracy with only 100-150 observed keystrokes under a close-proximity recording setup using a smartphone placed near the target device, significantly outperforming prior unsupervised baselines in low-data regimes." Two Open-Source Software Supply Chain Attack Campaigns - Socket has flagged a fake corepack.org site that's impersonating Corepack, a Node.js tool for managing package managers, and using it as a lure to deliver an infostealer and proxyware to developers who download it. "The site has existed in some form since early 2026 as a low-quality, apparently AI-generated imitation, but it recently started serving executable downloads," Socket said. "Corepack is not distributed as a Windows installer, and the real project has no official website at corepack.org. Any download offered there should be treated as malicious." It's assessed that the site is AI-generated. In a related development, JFrog identified a massive set of 148 npm packages that are disguised as student web proxies, but hide mutable remote code execution vectors and a high-performance Wisp-compatible WebSocket traffic generator. "They were designed to silently enlist visiting browsers into distributed denial-of-service botnets while generating aggressive popunder advertising revenue," it said. Some aspects of the campaign were highlighted by SafeDep in late May 2026.

- Socket has flagged a fake corepack.org site that's impersonating Corepack, a Node.js tool for managing package managers, and using it as a lure to deliver an infostealer and proxyware to developers who download it. "The site has existed in some form since early 2026 as a low-quality, apparently AI-generated imitation, but it recently started serving executable downloads," Socket said. "Corepack is not distributed as a Windows installer, and the real project has no official website at corepack.org. Any download offered there should be treated as malicious." It's assessed that the site is AI-generated. In a related development, JFrog identified a massive set of 148 npm packages that are disguised as student web proxies, but hide mutable remote code execution vectors and a high-performance Wisp-compatible WebSocket traffic generator. "They were designed to silently enlist visiting browsers into distributed denial-of-service botnets while generating aggressive popunder advertising revenue," it said. Some aspects of the campaign were highlighted by SafeDep in late May 2026. AI linked to more than half of cybercrime in Africa - A new report from INTERPOL has found that AI is enabling 55% of reported cybercrimes across Africa, making attacks faster, more scalable, and increasingly difficult for victims and platforms to detect. This encompasses digital sextortion and online harassment, as well as sophisticated business email compromise (BEC) schemes. "The absence of real-time, inter-agency data sharing between banks, telecoms and law enforcement creates a dangerous blind spot in efforts to combat financial fraud," INTERPOL said. "This vulnerability is being exploited by criminals who have moved beyond simply stealing existing credentials to creating entirely synthetic identities. Combining real personal data with fabricated elements, these AI-generated digital personas can bypass even advanced biometric verification systems and have been used to open bank accounts, secure mobile loans and register SIM cards under false names."

- A new report from INTERPOL has found that AI is enabling 55% of reported cybercrimes across Africa, making attacks faster, more scalable, and increasingly difficult for victims and platforms to detect. This encompasses digital sextortion and online harassment, as well as sophisticated business email compromise (BEC) schemes. "The absence of real-time, inter-agency data sharing between banks, telecoms and law enforcement creates a dangerous blind spot in efforts to combat financial fraud," INTERPOL said. "This vulnerability is being exploited by criminals who have moved beyond simply stealing existing credentials to creating entirely synthetic identities. Combining real personal data with fabricated elements, these AI-generated digital personas can bypass even advanced biometric verification systems and have been used to open bank accounts, secure mobile loans and register SIM cards under false names." Security Risks of Exposed MCP Servers - Google-owned Wiz has warned that enterprises are exposing Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers to the internet, with some of them returning full tool catalog to an anonymous caller, fetching real data, and revealing a sensitive backend. "These expose sensitive data like employee PII and internal business records, write and delete operations on production systems, and in some cases code execution and access to cloud credentials," Wiz said. "The protocol's first widely-used version shipped without an authentication mechanism. The spec added OAuth 2.1 in March 2025, but nearly all the servers we found still run the original version and don't use it. The pattern is the same across most of them: backend credentials baked into the deployment, a managed cloud endpoint that's internet-reachable by default, no auth layer added on top."

- Google-owned Wiz has warned that enterprises are exposing Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers to the internet, with some of them returning full tool catalog to an anonymous caller, fetching real data, and revealing a sensitive backend. "These expose sensitive data like employee PII and internal business records, write and delete operations on production systems, and in some cases code execution and access to cloud credentials," Wiz said. "The protocol's first widely-used version shipped without an authentication mechanism. The spec added OAuth 2.1 in March 2025, but nearly all the servers we found still run the original version and don't use it. The pattern is the same across most of them: backend credentials baked into the deployment, a managed cloud endpoint that's internet-reachable by default, no auth layer added on top." Nuclear-Sabotage Malware Benchmark Trick Most Frontier AI Models - A multi-stage reverse-engineering benchmark developed by SentinelOne tests "whether a model can keep a malware investigation trustworthy as new evidence repeatedly invalidates its earlier conclusions," in contrast to other AI benchmarks that test bounded tasks. Developed based on its own analysis of the Fast16 malware, the study found that "OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol was the only publicly available model to complete the full eight-stage investigation, giving concrete shape to what 'Frontier-class' capabilities offer analysts." That said, humans remain essential to define objectives, expose blind spots, and retain final publication authority.

- A multi-stage reverse-engineering benchmark developed by SentinelOne tests "whether a model can keep a malware investigation trustworthy as new evidence repeatedly invalidates its earlier conclusions," in contrast to other AI benchmarks that test bounded tasks. Developed based on its own analysis of the Fast16 malware, the study found that "OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol was the only publicly available model to complete the full eight-stage investigation, giving concrete shape to what 'Frontier-class' capabilities offer analysts." That said, humans remain essential to define objectives, expose blind spots, and retain final publication authority. An Open Directory Reveals NGINX Rift and Ghost CMS Exploits - An exposed directory on a Singapore-hosted VPS, 165.154.236[.]93, has been found to stage exploits for NGINX Rift (CVE-2026-42945), a long-standing heap overflow, and a blind SQL injection in the Ghost Content API (CVE-2026-26980), alongside Splunk, PaperCut, Samba, WebLogic, and D-Link NAS tooling. "The recovered shell history from the directory recorded the attacker running the exploits against live external infrastructure, using out-of-band (OOB) DNS callbacks to verify execution, and using the same server to catch reverse shells," Hunt.io said. "Alongside the web exploits were a broader RCE toolkit and pre-staged install files for AdaptixC2 and SuperShell. The target list spanned eleven countries across five continents and leaned heavily toward high-value sectors: federal and state government, universities, healthcare and financial services." The activity is believed to be the work of a Chinese-speaking threat actor.

- An exposed directory on a Singapore-hosted VPS, 165.154.236[.]93, has been found to stage exploits for NGINX Rift (CVE-2026-42945), a long-standing heap overflow, and a blind SQL injection in the Ghost Content API (CVE-2026-26980), alongside Splunk, PaperCut, Samba, WebLogic, and D-Link NAS tooling. "The recovered shell history from the directory recorded the attacker running the exploits against live external infrastructure, using out-of-band (OOB) DNS callbacks to verify execution, and using the same server to catch reverse shells," Hunt.io said. "Alongside the web exploits were a broader RCE toolkit and pre-staged install files for AdaptixC2 and SuperShell. The target list spanned eleven countries across five continents and leaned heavily toward high-value sectors: federal and state government, universities, healthcare and financial services." The activity is believed to be the work of a Chinese-speaking threat actor. CISA Issues Guidance to Isolate Vital Systems and Manage OSS Risks - The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued guidance to help critical infrastructure operators protect essential services from growing cyber threats and ensure continuity of operations during cyber incidents or geopolitical crises by maintaining robust isolation and recovery plans. "State-sponsored cyber actors target critical infrastructure for several nefarious reasons such as espionage or service disruption, often linked to broader geopolitical conflicts," CISA said. "During crises or conflicts, operators of critical infrastructure and network defenders may isolate essential operational technology (OT) systems as an emergency measure to prevent adversaries from executing cyberattacks, to contain ongoing threats, and to facilitate the restoration of compromised systems." The agency has also outlined considerations and best practices for federal entities to securely use, evaluate, and publish open-source software. "The guidance urges agencies to obtain sufficient transparency into all relevant components, including training data, of the AI system before deeming the product as OSS for risk management purposes," it said. "Only with transparency and access can agencies understand and study the software, analyze it for vulnerabilities, and remediate any found vulnerabilities or risks."

- The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued guidance to help critical infrastructure operators protect essential services from growing cyber threats and ensure continuity of operations during cyber incidents or geopolitical crises by maintaining robust isolation and recovery plans. "State-sponsored cyber actors target critical infrastructure for several nefarious reasons such as espionage or service disruption, often linked to broader geopolitical conflicts," CISA said. "During crises or conflicts, operators of critical infrastructure and network defenders may isolate essential operational technology (OT) systems as an emergency measure to prevent adversaries from executing cyberattacks, to contain ongoing threats, and to facilitate the restoration of compromised systems." The agency has also outlined considerations and best practices for federal entities to securely use, evaluate, and publish open-source software. "The guidance urges agencies to obtain sufficient transparency into all relevant components, including training data, of the AI system before deeming the product as OSS for risk management purposes," it said. "Only with transparency and access can agencies understand and study the software, analyze it for vulnerabilities, and remediate any found vulnerabilities or risks." RubyGems Cryptojacking Campaign - A set of 199 malicious gems published to RubyGems has been found to embed an identical XMRig cryptojacking payload to mine Monero cryptocurrency on developer systems. "Each gem is a trojanized copy of a popular, legitimate Ruby library," Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 said. "The payload uses a 5-hour delayed Thread.new{sleep 18000; ...} trigger to evade sandbox analysis." In addition to taking steps to achieve persistence via multiple methods, the malware uses SSH for lateral movement and is capable of infecting other ecosystems, including Node.js, Python, Docker, Git, and VS Code extensions. Mend.io, which also shared details of the campaign, said the payload is hidden inside a dotfile (lib/.threadpool.rb) that standard directory scans skip by default.

- A set of 199 malicious gems published to RubyGems has been found to embed an identical XMRig cryptojacking payload to mine Monero cryptocurrency on developer systems. "Each gem is a trojanized copy of a popular, legitimate Ruby library," Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 said. "The payload uses a 5-hour delayed Thread.new{sleep 18000; ...} trigger to evade sandbox analysis." In addition to taking steps to achieve persistence via multiple methods, the malware uses SSH for lateral movement and is capable of infecting other ecosystems, including Node.js, Python, Docker, Git, and VS Code extensions. Mend.io, which also shared details of the campaign, said the payload is hidden inside a dotfile (lib/.threadpool.rb) that standard directory scans skip by default. Email Threat Landscape in Q2 2026 - Microsoft said phishing volume linked to the Tycoon 2FA phishing platform, including QR code phishing and CAPTCHA-gated phishing, fell 92% from pre-disruption averages in the second quarter of 2026 between April and June. However, the tech giant said it "observed continued growth in Teams-based social engineering, particularly voice phishing (vishing), with weekly malicious call attempts reaching nearly ten times the mid-2025 baseline by the end of the quarter." Microsoft said it detected approximately 7.6 billion email-based phishing threats throughout the quarter, with monthly volumes declining modestly from 2.7 billion in April to 2.4 billion in June. HTML and PDF attachments remained the two most common malicious payload types across the quarter, together accounting for roughly 60-70% of all payload-based attacks each month. In early June 2026, Microsoft said it detected a large-scale BEC campaign that reached more than 67,000 users across more than 42,000 organizations in under three hours, most of them in the U.S., with an aim to redirect salary payments to attacker-controlled bank accounts.

🔧 Cybersecurity Tools

EMBA → Firmware is where critical bugs hide longest because it is opaque, fragmented, and painful to inspect manually. EMBA turns that black box into an actionable security report: it extracts embedded-device firmware, runs static and emulation-based analysis, builds an SBOM, and flags outdated components, insecure binaries, vulnerable scripts, and hard-coded credentials through a command-line workflow with web-based reporting. Built for penetration testers, product-security teams, and developers, it compresses days of firmware triage into a repeatable open-source process.

GrantGuard → Every "always allow" click in Claude Code can leave behind a standing permission that remains long after the task ends, with pasted API keys, credential-store access, unrestricted `git push`, or destructive commands buried in rarely reviewed settings. GrantGuard is an open-source, local-only tool that finds these accumulated grants, classifies them by risk, and lets users remove unsafe permissions through a browser interface or CLI, without sending settings off-device or loading third-party runtime packages.

Disclaimer: This is strictly for research and learning. It hasn't been through a formal security audit, so don't just blindly drop it into production. Read the code, break it in a sandbox first, and make sure whatever you're doing stays on the right side of the law.

Conclusion

The useful question is not whether a system is exposed. It is which quiet assumption lets it reach farther than intended: a default, a trusted workflow, an abandoned endpoint, or code nobody checked.

That is where the next incident is probably waiting. Not in the loudest alert, but in the handoff everyone assumes belongs to someone else. Check the boundaries. Then check what crosses them.