Most security mess starts as admin work. A link gets clicked. A tool gets trusted. A bucket name gets reused. A setting stays loose because nobody wants to touch it.

This week is full of that kind of damage. Not loud. Not clever. Just small gaps doing big jobs. The worst part is how normal it all looks until the bill arrives.

The full ThreatsDay list is below.

The useful lesson this week is not “watch for weird behavior.” Weird is late. By then the fake support call has a session, the package has run, the bucket is gone, and the quiet process already has somewhere to send data.

Watch the normal paths instead. Names that look almost right. Tools asking for slightly too much. Services that still trust old state. Traffic that should have had nowhere to go. Most of the damage here did not need magic. It needed permission, habit, and nobody looking closely enough.