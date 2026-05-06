Analysts recently confirmed what identity security teams have quietly feared: AI agents are being deployed faster than enterprises can govern them. In their inaugural Market Guide for Guardian Agents, Gartner states that “enterprise adoption of AI agents is accelerating, outpacing maturity of governance policy controls.” Enterprise leaders can request access to the Gartner Market Guide for Guardian Agents, available complimentary from Orchid Security.

The challenge is not simply one of tooling. It is a structural gap in how identity has been managed over the past decades. Traditional identity and access management were designed for human users to log in and out of systems. AI agents operate differently — they run continuously, span multiple applications, acquire permissions opportunistically, and generate activity at machine speed. The result is yet another form of what Orchid Security calls "identity dark matter": an invisible and unmanaged layer of identity activity operating beneath the radar of conventional IAM platforms.

According to Orchid's analysis, roughly half of enterprise identity activity already occurs outside centralized IAM visibility. Why? Because while many identities reside in central directories, and controls are available in central IAM tools, just as many identities and controls live in the applications themselves. This is the challenge of identity and access management (IAM), how do I manage what I can’t even see?

Good news though, one answer is, “ask Orchid.” Here are some examples.

Three Questions Identity Teams Are Now Asking

Ask Orchid is the AI agent built into Orchid's platform for exactly this. It applies identity observability at the source - inside applications, at the binary and configuration layer - and answers natural language questions about the full identity estate. Here are three of the questions security and compliance leaders are bringing to it now.

Question 1: "What AI Agents Are Running in Our Environment?"

This is the question that most enterprises cannot yet answer — and it may be the most important one to ask. AI agents are being spun up across business units, embedded in SaaS platforms, integrated via APIs, and built in-house by development teams. Governance processes have not kept pace. Many organizations have no centralized inventory of the agents operating within their environment, let alone visibility into what those agents are doing, what data they are accessing, or what identities they are using to do it.

“Ask Orchid addresses this directly. When asked "What AI agents are running in our environment?" it applies identity observability across every application — examining user accounts, authentication flows, authorization permissions, and runtime activity at the source. The platform does not simply flag agents that are active during a monitoring window. It provides:

Automatic discovery of AI agents, including their likely purpose and risk profile

Identification of areas where AI agents are confirmed not to be in use, for a complete picture

Recommended actions to help establish appropriate oversight

For governance, risk, and compliance leaders, this capability represents the difference between managing AI adoption and being managed by it.

Question 2: "How Compliant Are We With NIST Identity Requirements Right Now?"

For enterprise CISOs, regulatory compliance is a dual obligation — both a legal requirement and a security baseline. But with application estates constantly evolving, knowing the actual state of NIST compliance, for example, at any given moment has historically required a third-party external audit.

“Ask Orchid" changes that equation. When asked directly — "How compliant are we now with the identity requirements of NIST CSF?" — it examines how identity controls are implemented inside each application, at the binary level, where they are ultimately defined. It then compares what is actually coded against what NIST requires, covering both the established 1.1 framework and the updated 2.0 version. The output is not a generic scorecard. It includes:

A clear view of which controls are properly implemented and where gaps exist

Application-level detail, not just platform-level or tool-specific summaries

A prioritized remediation roadmap with actionable next steps

Rather than waiting for an auditor to reveal vulnerabilities after the fact, CISOs can now assess and address their compliance posture on demand — before the audit, not because of it.

Question 3: "Do We Have Static Credentials That Should Be Rotated Immediately?"

Static credentials are one of the oldest and most persistent problems in identity security. Service accounts, API access, machine-to-machine tokens, “break glass” credentials — they accumulate across every enterprise, often issued for legitimate reasons and then forgotten. Left unmanaged, they become one of the highest-value targets for attackers and one of the most common footholds for AI agents exploiting identity dark matter by design.

When asked "Do we have static credentials that should be rotated immediately?", Ask Orchid examines credentials across every application - not just those connected to a central identity provider, but those in the cloud, on-premise, and in local accounts. The response includes:

A complete inventory of static credentials across the environment

Where they live and why they need to be rotated

A risk-tiered prioritization, identifying which credentials pose the most urgent exposure

Credential intelligence that used to be invisible is delivered in minutes.

The Deeper Problem: Identity Dark Matter Is Accelerating

The three scenarios above are not edge cases. They represent the core challenge facing enterprise security teams today: the identity estate has grown far beyond what traditional IAM platforms were designed to see. Applications authenticate users locally. Service accounts are provisioned and forgotten. AI agents are granted new identities with broad permissions. The sum of all this unmanaged activity (and more) — identity dark matter — is expanding at a pace that matches, and in many cases exceeds, the rate of AI adoption itself.

What makes this particularly difficult is the gap's structural nature. It is not simply a matter of adding more connectors to an existing IAM platform. The problem is that most identity tooling stops at the login event. It does not observe what happens inside applications after authentication.

How Orchid Security Closes the Gap

Orchid Security was built for exactly this environment. It works inside applications, at the source of identity activity, rather than at the perimeter of a centralized IAM system. Through binary analysis and dynamic instrumentation, Orchid inspects native authentication and authorization logic directly within applications — without requiring APIs, source code changes, or lengthy integrations. This gives it visibility into the half of enterprise identity activity that falls outside conventional IAM visibility, including every AI agent operating across the estate.

Recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's inaugural Market Guide for Guardian Agents — described as a vendor "managing the identities/access for AI agents with zero-trust policies and governance" — Orchid delivers what it calls full-spectrum identity authority: from observability to orchestration, across every identity, human and non-human.

For agent AI in particular, its approach is grounded in five principles that govern secure AI-agent adoption:

Human-to-Agent Attribution : Every AI agent action is linked to a responsible human owner, ensuring accountability for machine-driven activity

: Every AI agent action is linked to a responsible human owner, ensuring accountability for machine-driven activity Comprehensive Activity Audit : A complete chain of custody is recorded — Agent → Tool/API → Action → Target — enabling compliance reporting and incident response

: A complete chain of custody is recorded — Agent → Tool/API → Action → Target — enabling compliance reporting and incident response Dynamic, Context-Aware Guardrails : Access decisions are evaluated continuously, based on real-time context, the sensitivity of the target resource, and the human owner's entitlements, replacing broad standing privileges with purpose-bound authorization

: Access decisions are evaluated continuously, based on real-time context, the sensitivity of the target resource, and the human owner's entitlements, replacing broad standing privileges with purpose-bound authorization Least Privilege : Just-in-Time elevation replaces persistent "god-mode" access across AI agents and machine identities

: Just-in-Time elevation replaces persistent "god-mode" access across AI agents and machine identities Automated Remediation: Risky behavior triggers automatic responses, including credential rotation and session termination, without requiring manual intervention

To learn more, check out Orchid's platform for guardrails on autonomous identity.

Final Thought

For security teams asking whether they have ungoverned AI agents in their environment, unrotated credentials sitting in forgotten applications, compliance gaps their last audit missed,Orchid provides the answers — and the remediation path — without waiting for a breach to make them visible.

Enterprise leaders responsible for cybersecurity, identity and access management, and AI agent governance can request access to the Gartner Market Guide for Guardian Agents, compliments of Orchid Security.

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