Ivanti is warning that a new security flaw impacting Endpoint Manager Mobile (EPMM) has been explored in limited attacks in the wild.

The high-severity vulnerability, CVE-2026-6973 (CVSS score: 7.2), is a case of improper input validation affecting EPMM before versions 12.6.1.1, 12.7.0.1, and 12.8.0.1.

It allows "a remotely authenticated user with administrative access to achieve remote code execution," Ivanti said in an advisory released today.

"We are aware of a very limited number of customers exploited with CVE-2026-6973. Successful exploitation requires Admin authentication. If customers followed Ivanti's recommendation in January to rotate credentials if you were exploited with CVE-2026-1281 and CVE-2026-1340, then your risk of exploitation from CVE-2026-6973 is significantly reduced."

It's currently not known who is behind the exploitation efforts, if any of those attacks were successful, and what the end goals of the attacks were.

The development has prompted the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to add the flaw to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, requiring Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) agencies to apply the fixes by May 10, 2026.

Also patched by Ivanti in EPMM are four other flaws -

CVE-2026-5786 (CVSS score: 8.8) - An improper access control vulnerability that allows a remote authenticated attacker to gain administrative access.

(CVSS score: 8.8) - An improper access control vulnerability that allows a remote authenticated attacker to gain administrative access. CVE-2026-5787 (CVSS score: 8.9) - An improper certificate validation vulnerability that allows a remote unauthenticated attacker to impersonate registered Sentry hosts and obtain valid CA-signed client certificates.

(CVSS score: 8.9) - An improper certificate validation vulnerability that allows a remote unauthenticated attacker to impersonate registered Sentry hosts and obtain valid CA-signed client certificates. CVE-2026-5788 (CVSS score: 7.0) - An improper access control vulnerability that allows a remote unauthenticated attacker to invoke arbitrary methods.

(CVSS score: 7.0) - An improper access control vulnerability that allows a remote unauthenticated attacker to invoke arbitrary methods. CVE-2026-7821 (CVSS score: 7.4) - An improper certificate validation vulnerability that allows a remote unauthenticated attacker to enroll a device belonging to a restricted set of unenrolled devices, leading to information disclosure about the EPMM appliance and impacting the integrity of the newly enrolled device identity.

"The issues only affect the on-prem EPMM product, and are not present in Ivanti Neurons for MDM, Ivanti's cloud-based unified endpoint management solution, Ivanti EPM (a similarly named, but different product), Ivanti Sentry, or any other Ivanti products," the company said.