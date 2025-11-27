Hackers have been busy again this week. From fake voice calls and AI-powered malware to huge money-laundering busts and new scams, there's a lot happening in the cyber world.

Criminals are getting creative — using smart tricks to steal data, sound real, and hide in plain sight. But they're not the only ones moving fast. Governments and security teams are fighting back, shutting down fake networks, banning risky projects, and tightening digital defenses.

Here's a quick look at what's making waves this week — the biggest hacks, the new threats, and the wins worth knowing about.

That's a wrap for this week's ThreatsDay. The big picture? Cybercrime is getting faster, smarter, and harder to spot — but awareness still beats panic. Keep your software updated, stay alert for anything that feels off, and don't click in a hurry. The more we all stay sharp, the harder it gets for attackers to win.