You've probably already moved some of your business to the cloud—or you're planning to. That's a smart move. It helps you work faster, serve your customers better, and stay ahead.

But as your cloud setup grows, it gets harder to control who can access what.

Even one small mistake—like the wrong person getting access—can lead to big problems. We're talking data leaks, legal trouble, and serious damage. And with different rules in different regions like the US, UK, EU, APAC, and more, keeping up is tough.

Join our free webinar: "Securing Cloud Workloads and Infrastructure: Balancing Innovation with Identity and Access Control" with experts from CyberArk. You'll learn simple, practical ways to stay secure and move fast.

Cloud tools today aren't all the same. Most companies use several cloud platforms at once—each with its own setup, rules, and risks. You want your team to stay fast and flexible, but you also need to keep everything safe. That's a tricky balance.

That's why we're bringing in two top experts from CyberArk:

Przemek Dybowski , Global Solution Architect – Cloud Security

, Global Solution Architect – Cloud Security Josh Kirkwood, Senior Manager – Field Technology Office

They work with real companies every day and will share practical tips you can use right away.

You'll learn how to:

Limit damage if someone's login is stolen

Set strong access rules without slowing your team down

Stay in line with global security laws

See how financial companies stay both secure and flexible

Sign up now and take the next step in protecting your cloud, your team, and your business.

Using the cloud is now part of everyday business. But cyber attackers are getting smarter too. They find weak spots in identity and access settings—and they don't wait.

This webinar helps you fix those weak spots, protect your systems, and stay one step ahead. You don't have to slow down. You just need the right plan.

Save your spot today. Protect your cloud. Keep your business safe and strong.