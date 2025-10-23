Starlink crackdown hits Southeast Asian scam hubs

SpaceX said it has disabled more than 2,500 Starlink devices connected to scam compounds in Myanmar. It's currently not clear when the devices were taken offline. The development comes close on the heels of ongoing actions to crack down on online scam centers, with Myanmar's military junta conducting raids on a scam hotspot in a rebel-held region of eastern Myanmar, detaining more than 2,000 people and seizing dozens of Starlink satellite internet devices at KK Park, a sprawling cybercrime hub to the south of Myawaddy. In February 2025, the Thai government cut off power supply to three areas in Myanmar, Myawaddy, Payathonzu, and Tachileik, which have become havens for criminal syndicates who have coerced hundreds of thousands of people in Southeast Asia and elsewhere into helping run online scams, including false romantic ploys, bogus investment opportunities, and illegal gambling schemes. These operations have been massively successful, ensnaring hundreds of thousands of workers and raking in tens of billions of dollars every year from victims, per estimates from the United Nations. The scam centers emerged out of Cambodia, Thailand, and Myanmar since the COVID-19 pandemic, but have since spread to other parts of the world such as Africa. Workers at the "labor camps" are often recruited and trafficked under the promise of well-paid jobs and then held captive with threats of violence. In recent months, law enforcement authorities have stepped up their efforts, arresting hundreds of suspects across Asia and deporting several of them. According to the Global New Light of Myanmar, a total of 9,551 foreign nationals who illegally entered Myanmar have been arrested between January 30 and October 19, 2025, with 9,337 deported to their respective countries. Earlier this week, South Korean police officials formally arrested 50 South Koreans repatriated from Cambodia on accusations they worked for online scam organizations in the Southeast Asian country. Cambodia and South Korea recently agreed to partner in combating online scams following the death of a South Korean student who was reportedly forced to work in a scam center in Cambodia. The death of the 22-year-old has also prompted South Korea, which is reportedly readying sanctions against the groups operating in Cambodia, to issue a "code black" travel ban to parts of the country, citing recent increases in cases of detention and "fraudulent employment." More than 1,000 South Koreans are believed to be among around 200,000 people of various nationalities working in Cambodia's scam industry.