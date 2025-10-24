Does your organization suffer from a cybersecurity perception gap? Findings from the Bitdefender 2025 Cybersecurity Assessment suggest the answer is probably "yes" — and many leaders may not even realize it.

This disconnect matters. Small differences in perception today can evolve into major blind spots tomorrow. After all, perception influences what organizations prioritize, where they allocate resources, and how they respond in critical moments.

Confidence at the Top, Caution on the Ground

Bitdefender's latest assessment surveyed 1,200 cybersecurity and IT professionals, and at first glance, the results suggest optimism. An impressive 93% say they are "somewhat" or "very confident" in their ability to manage cyber risk as the attack surface expands.

But dig deeper, and the optimism begins to split.

Nearly half (45%) of C-level respondents — including CISOs and CIOs — describe themselves as "very confident" in their organization's readiness. Yet among mid-level managers, that number drops sharply to just 19%.

Executives, it seems, are more than twice as likely as operational teams to feel assured about their cybersecurity posture.

When leadership overestimates readiness, it can lead to underinvestment in people, processes, and technology. But perhaps it's not about who's right — rather, it's about how differently each group views the same landscape.

Why the Cybersecurity Perception Gap Exists

In a recent conversation with several Bitdefender cybersecurity experts, we explored what drives this perception gap — and why it persists across so many organizations.

Sean Nikkel, Team Lead at the Bitdefender Cyber Intelligence Fusion Cell, says it's no surprise that front-line professionals tend to have lower confidence in their organization's cyber resilience. They're the ones confronting risks up close.

"Think about what happens after a merger or acquisition," Nikkel explains. "Whatever risk the acquired company carried, you now inherit. You can go from 100% green to yellow overnight — legacy systems, forgotten shadow IT, outdated processes. Those details are often invisible to leadership but painfully clear to security teams."

Martin Zugec, Bitdefender Technical Solutions Director, agrees. "In my investigations, I often see a completely different version of cybersecurity than what's being discussed online," he says. "There's a gap between perception and reality — and that gap seems to be widening."

For Nick Jackson, Bitdefender's Director of Cybersecurity Services, the issue often comes down to communication. "Mid-level managers handle much of the operational load, while CISOs and C-level leaders focus on strategic planning," he notes. "Without strong reporting and collaboration, those worlds can drift apart."

How to Close the Perception Gap

Bridging this divide isn't just about improving communication — it's a strategic imperative. Jackson, who helps organizations align through the Bitdefender Security Advisory, says the solution starts with mutual understanding.

"When both sides understand each other's perspectives — the executive's focus on risk appetite and business priorities, and the manager's daily reality of operational threats — they can make smarter, faster decisions," Jackson explains.

Better alignment helps everyone. Mid-level managers gain insight into why the company might accept certain risks or limit spending in specific areas. Meanwhile, executives gain a clearer view of the on-the-ground challenges that create those concerns in the first place.

Ultimately, cybersecurity success depends on shared visibility and trust. Closing the perception gap builds a culture where executives and practitioners move in sync — aligning strategy with reality to strengthen the entire organization.

Learn More About the C-Level vs. Frontline Divide

The perception gap identified in the Bitdefender 2025 Cybersecurity Assessment reaches beyond readiness, revealing differing cybersecurity priorities for 2025 and contrasting views on the global skills shortage.

To explore the full findings, download the complete Bitdefender 2025 Cybersecurity Assessment Report and gain a data-driven view of what's shaping cybersecurity strategy in the year ahead.