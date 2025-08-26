Citrix has released fixes to address three security flaws in NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway, including one that it said has been actively exploited in the wild.

The vulnerabilities in question are listed below -

CVE-2025-7775 (CVSS score: 9.2) - Memory overflow vulnerability leading to Remote Code Execution and/or Denial-of-Service

(CVSS score: 9.2) - Memory overflow vulnerability leading to Remote Code Execution and/or Denial-of-Service CVE-2025-7776 (CVSS score: 8.8) - Memory overflow vulnerability leading to unpredictable or erroneous behavior and Denial-of-Service

(CVSS score: 8.8) - Memory overflow vulnerability leading to unpredictable or erroneous behavior and Denial-of-Service CVE-2025-8424 (CVSS score: 8.7) - Improper access control on the NetScaler Management Interface

The company acknowledged that "exploits of CVE-2025-7775 on unmitigated appliances have been observed," but stopped short of sharing additional details.

However, for the flaws to be exploited, there are a number of prerequisites -

CVE-2025-7775 - NetScaler must be configured as Gateway (VPN virtual server, ICA Proxy, CVPN, RDP Proxy) or AAA virtual server; NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway 13.1, 14.1, 13.1-FIPS and NDcPP: LB virtual servers of type (HTTP, SSL or HTTP_QUIC) bound with IPv6 services or servicegroups bound with IPv6 servers; NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway 13.1, 14.1, 13.1-FIPS and NDcPP: LB virtual servers of type (HTTP, SSL or HTTP_QUIC) bound with DBS IPv6 services or servicegroups bound with IPv6 DBS servers; or CR virtual server with type HDX

- NetScaler must be configured as Gateway (VPN virtual server, ICA Proxy, CVPN, RDP Proxy) or AAA virtual server; NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway 13.1, 14.1, 13.1-FIPS and NDcPP: LB virtual servers of type (HTTP, SSL or HTTP_QUIC) bound with IPv6 services or servicegroups bound with IPv6 servers; NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway 13.1, 14.1, 13.1-FIPS and NDcPP: LB virtual servers of type (HTTP, SSL or HTTP_QUIC) bound with DBS IPv6 services or servicegroups bound with IPv6 DBS servers; or CR virtual server with type HDX CVE-2025-7776 - NetScaler must be configured as Gateway (VPN virtual server, ICA Proxy, CVPN, RDP Proxy) with PCoIP Profile bounded to it

- NetScaler must be configured as Gateway (VPN virtual server, ICA Proxy, CVPN, RDP Proxy) with PCoIP Profile bounded to it CVE-2025-8424 - Access to NSIP, Cluster Management IP or local GSLB Site IP or SNIP with Management Access

The issues have been resolved in the following versions, with no available workarounds -

NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway 14.1-47.48 and later releases

NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway 13.1-59.22 and later releases of 13.1

NetScaler ADC 13.1-FIPS and 13.1-NDcPP 13.1-37.241 and later releases of 13.1-FIPS and 13.1-NDcPP

NetScaler ADC 12.1-FIPS and 12.1-NDcPP 12.1-55.330 and later releases of 12.1-FIPS and 12.1-NDcPP

Citrix credited Jimi Sebree of Horizon3.ai, Jonathan Hetzer of Schramm & Partnerfor and François Hämmerli for discovering and reporting the vulnerabilities.

CVE-2025-7775 is the latest NetScaler ADC and Gateway vulnerability to be weaponized in real-world attacks in a short span of time, after CVE-2025-5777 (aka Citrix Bleed 2) and CVE-2025-6543.

The disclosure also comes a day after the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) added two security flaws impacting Citrix Session Recording (CVE-2024-8068 and CVE-2024-8069) to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, based on evidence of active exploitation.