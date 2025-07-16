The AI gold rush is on. But without identity-first security, every deployment becomes an open door. Most organizations secure native AI like a web app, but it behaves more like a junior employee with root access and no manager.

From Hype to High Stakes

Generative AI has moved beyond the hype cycle. Enterprises are:

Deploying LLM copilots to accelerate software development

Automating customer service workflows with AI agents

Integrating AI into financial operations and decision-making

Whether building with open-source models or plugging into platforms like OpenAI or Anthropic, the goal is speed and scale. But what most teams miss is this:

Every LLM access point or website is a new identity edge. And every integration adds risk unless identity and device posture are enforced.

What Is the AI Build vs. Buy Dilemma?

Most enterprises face a pivotal decision:

Build : Create in-house agents tailored to internal systems and workflows

: Create in-house agents tailored to internal systems and workflows Buy: Adopt commercial AI tools and SaaS integrations

The threat surface doesn't care which path you choose.

Custom-built agents expand internal attack surfaces, especially if access control and identity segmentation aren't enforced at runtime.

expand internal attack surfaces, especially if access control and identity segmentation aren't enforced at runtime. Third-party tools are often misused or accessed by unauthorized users, or more commonly, corporate users on personal accounts, where governance gaps exist.

Securing AI isn't about the algorithm, it's about who (or what device) is talking to it, and what permissions that interaction unlocks.

What's Actually at Risk?

AI agents are agentic which is to say they can take actions on a human's behalf and access data like a human would. They're often embedded in business-critical systems, including:

Source code repositories

Finance and payroll applications

Email inboxes

CRM and ERP platforms

Customer support logs and case history

Once a user or device is compromised, the AI agent becomes a high-speed backdoor to sensitive data. These systems are highly privileged, and AI amplifies attacker access.

Common AI-Specific Threat Vectors:

Identity-based attacks like credential stuffing or session hijacking targeting LLM APIs

like credential stuffing or session hijacking targeting LLM APIs Misconfigured agents with excessive permissions and no scoped role-based access control (RBAC)

with excessive permissions and no scoped role-based access control (RBAC) Weak session integrity where infected or insecure devices request privileged actions through LLMs

How to Secure Enterprise AI Access

To eliminate AI access risk without killing innovation, you need:

Phishing-resistant MFA for every user and device accessing LLMs or agent APIs

for every user and device accessing LLMs or agent APIs Granular RBAC tied to business roles—developers shouldn't access finance models

tied to business roles—developers shouldn't access finance models Continuous device trust enforcement, using signals from EDR, MDM, and ZTNA

AI access control must evolve from a one-time login check to a real-time policy engine that reflects current identity and device risk.

The Secure AI Access Checklist:

No shared secrets

No trusted device assumptions

No over-permissioned agents

No productivity tax

The Fix: Secure AI Without Slowing Down

You don't have to trade security for speed. With the right architecture, it's possible to:

Block unauthorized users and devices by default

Eliminate trust assumptions at every layer

Secure AI workflows without interrupting legitimate use

Beyond Identity makes this possible today.

Beyond Identity's IAM platform makes unauthorized access to AI systems impossible by enforcing phishing-resistant, device-aware, continuous access control for AI systems. No passwords. No shared secrets. No untrustworthy devices.

Beyond Identity is also prototyping a secure-by-design architecture for in-house AI agents that binds agent permissions to verified user identity and device posture—enforcing RBAC at runtime and continuously evaluating risk signals from EDR, MDM, and ZTNA. For instance, if an engineer loses CrowdStrike full disk access, the agent immediately blocks access to sensitive data until posture is remediated.

Want a First Look?

Register for Beyond Identity's webinar to get a behind-the-scenes look at how a Global Head of IT Security built and secured his internal, enterprise AI agents that's now used by 1,000+ employees. You'll see a demo of how one of Fortune's Fastest Growing Companies uses phishing-resistant, device-bound access controls to make unauthorized access impossible.