Cybersecurity researchers have flagged several popular Google Chrome extensions that have been found to transmit data in HTTP and hard-code secrets in their code, exposing users to privacy and security risks.

"Several widely used extensions [...] unintentionally transmit sensitive data over simple HTTP," Yuanjing Guo, a security researcher in the Symantec's Security Technology and Response team, said. "By doing so, they expose browsing domains, machine IDs, operating system details, usage analytics, and even uninstall information, in plaintext."

The fact that the network traffic is unencrypted also means that they are susceptible to adversary-in-the-middle (AitM) attacks, allowing malicious actors on the same network such as a public Wi-Fi to intercept and, even worse, modify this data, which could lead to far more serious consequences.

The list of identified extensions are below -

SEMRush Rank (extension ID: idbhoeaiokcojcgappfigpifhpkjgmab) and PI Rank (ID: ccgdboldgdlngcgfdolahmiilojmfndl), which call the URL "rank.trellian[.]com" over plain HTTP

(extension ID: idbhoeaiokcojcgappfigpifhpkjgmab) and PI Rank (ID: ccgdboldgdlngcgfdolahmiilojmfndl), which call the URL "rank.trellian[.]com" over plain HTTP Browsec VPN (ID: omghfjlpggmjjaagoclmmobgdodcjboh), which uses HTTP to call an uninstall URL at "browsec-uninstall.s3-website.eu-central-1.amazonaws[.]com" when a user attempts to uninstall the extension

MSN New Tab (ID: lklfbkdigihjaaeamncibechhgalldgl) and MSN Homepage, Bing Search & News (ID: midiombanaceofjhodpdibeppmnamfcj), which transmit a unique machine identifier and other details over HTTP to "g.ceipmsn[.]com"

(ID: lklfbkdigihjaaeamncibechhgalldgl) and MSN Homepage, Bing Search & News (ID: midiombanaceofjhodpdibeppmnamfcj), which transmit a unique machine identifier and other details over HTTP to "g.ceipmsn[.]com" DualSafe Password Manager & Digital Vault (ID: lgbjhdkjmpgjgcbcdlhkokkckpjmedgc), which constructs an HTTP-based URL request to "stats.itopupdate[.]com" along with information about the extension version, user's browser language, and usage "type"

"Although credentials or passwords do not appear to be leaked, the fact that a password manager uses unencrypted requests for telemetry erodes trust in its overall security posture," Guo said.

Symantec said it also identified another set of extensions with API keys, secrets, and tokens directly embedded in the JavaScript code, which an attacker could weaponize to craft malicious requests and carry out various malicious actions -

Online Security & Privacy extension (ID: gomekmidlodglbbmalcneegieacbdmki), AVG Online Security (ID: nbmoafcmbajniiapeidgficgifbfmjfo), Speed Dial [FVD] - New Tab Page, 3D, Sync (ID: llaficoajjainaijghjlofdfmbjpebpa), and SellerSprite - Amazon Research Tool (ID: lnbmbgocenenhhhdojdielgnmeflbnfb), which expose a hard-coded Google Analytics 4 (GA4) API secret that an attacker could use to bombard the GA4 endpoint and corrupt metrics

(ID: gomekmidlodglbbmalcneegieacbdmki), AVG Online Security (ID: nbmoafcmbajniiapeidgficgifbfmjfo), Speed Dial [FVD] - New Tab Page, 3D, Sync (ID: llaficoajjainaijghjlofdfmbjpebpa), and SellerSprite - Amazon Research Tool (ID: lnbmbgocenenhhhdojdielgnmeflbnfb), which expose a hard-coded Google Analytics 4 (GA4) API secret that an attacker could use to bombard the GA4 endpoint and corrupt metrics Equatio – Math Made Digital (ID: hjngolefdpdnooamgdldlkjgmdcmcjnc), which embeds a Microsoft Azure API key used for speech recognition that an attacker could use to inflate the developer's costs or exhaust their usage limits

(ID: hjngolefdpdnooamgdldlkjgmdcmcjnc), which embeds a Microsoft Azure API key used for speech recognition that an attacker could use to inflate the developer's costs or exhaust their usage limits Awesome Screen Recorder & Screenshot (ID: nlipoenfbbikpbjkfpfillcgkoblgpmj) and Scrolling Screenshot Tool & Screen Capture (ID: mfpiaehgjbbfednooihadalhehabhcjo), which expose the developer's Amazon Web Services (AWS) access key used to upload screenshots to the developer's S3 bucket

(ID: nlipoenfbbikpbjkfpfillcgkoblgpmj) and Scrolling Screenshot Tool & Screen Capture (ID: mfpiaehgjbbfednooihadalhehabhcjo), which expose the developer's Amazon Web Services (AWS) access key used to upload screenshots to the developer's S3 bucket Microsoft Editor – Spelling & Grammar Checker (ID: gpaiobkfhnonedkhhfjpmhdalgeoebfa), which exposes a telemetry key named "StatsApiKey" to log user data for analytics

(ID: gpaiobkfhnonedkhhfjpmhdalgeoebfa), which exposes a telemetry key named "StatsApiKey" to log user data for analytics Antidote Connector (ID: lmbopdiikkamfphhgcckcjhojnokgfeo), which incorporates a third-party library called InboxSDK that contains hard-coded credentials, including API keys.

(ID: lmbopdiikkamfphhgcckcjhojnokgfeo), which incorporates a third-party library called InboxSDK that contains hard-coded credentials, including API keys. Watch2Gether (ID: cimpffimgeipdhnhjohpbehjkcdpjolg), which exposes a Tenor GIF search API key

(ID: cimpffimgeipdhnhjohpbehjkcdpjolg), which exposes a Tenor GIF search API key Trust Wallet (ID: egjidjbpglichdcondbcbdnbeeppgdph), which exposes an API key associated with the Ramp Network, a Web3 platform that offers wallet developers a way to let users buy or sell crypto directly from the app

(ID: egjidjbpglichdcondbcbdnbeeppgdph), which exposes an API key associated with the Ramp Network, a Web3 platform that offers wallet developers a way to let users buy or sell crypto directly from the app TravelArrow – Your Virtual Travel Agent (ID: coplmfnphahpcknbchcehdikbdieognn), which exposes a geolocation API key when making queries to "ip-api[.]com"

Attackers who end up finding these keys could weaponize them to drive up API costs, host illegal content, send spoofed telemetry data, and mimic cryptocurrency transaction orders, some of which could see the developer's ban getting banned.

Adding to the concern, Antidote Connector is just one of over 90 extensions that use InboxSDK, meaning the other extensions are susceptible to the same problem. The names of the other extensions were not disclosed by Symantec.

"From GA4 analytics secrets to Azure speech keys, and from AWS S3 credentials to Google-specific tokens, each of these snippets demonstrates how a few lines of code can jeopardize an entire service," Guo said. "The solution: never store sensitive credentials on the client side."

Developers are recommended to switch to HTTPS whenever they send or receive data, store credentials securely in a backend server using a credentials management service, and regularly rotate secrets to further minimize risk.

The findings show how even popular extensions with hundreds of thousands of installations can suffer from trivial misconfigurations and security blunders like hard-coded credentials, leaving users' data at risk.

"Users of these extensions should consider removing them until the developers address the insecure [HTTP] calls," the company said. "The risk is not just theoretical; unencrypted traffic is simple to capture, and the data can be used for profiling, phishing, or other targeted attacks."

"The overarching lesson is that a large install base or a well-known brand does not necessarily ensure best practices around encryption. Extensions should be scrutinized for the protocols they use and the data they share, to ensure users' information remains truly safe."