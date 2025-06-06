India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has revealed that it has arrested six individuals and dismantled two illegal call centers that were found to be engaging in a sophisticated transnational tech support scam targeting Japanese citizens.

The law enforcement agency said it conducted coordinated searches at 19 locations across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh on May 28, 2025, as part of an initiative called Operation Chakra V, which aims to combat cyber-enabled financial crimes.

The cybercrime syndicates, per the CBI, defrauded foreign nationals, mainly Japanese citizens, by masquerading as technical support personnel from various multinational corporations, including Microsoft.

"The syndicate operated call centers designed to appear as legitimate customer service centers, through which victims were deceived into believing that their electronic devices were compromised," the agency said. "Under this pretext, victims were coerced into transferring funds into mule accounts."

Authorities said they worked together with the National Police Agency of Japan and Microsoft, allowing them to track down the perpetrators of the scheme and its operational structure. In addition, valuable evidence in the form of computers, storage devices, digital video recorders, and phones has been seized.

The CBI said the operation criminal enterprise leveraged advanced social engineering techniques and "technical subterfuge" to deceive victims and extract money under false pretenses.

"With the growth of cybercrime-as-a-service, connectivity among cybercriminals has increased and become more global," Microsoft's Steven Masada said. "We must continue to look at the full ecosystem in which these actors operate and coordinate with multiple international partners to meaningfully address cybercrime."

The tech giant further said it has been closely working with the Japan Cybercrime Control Center (JC3) to uncover the fake technical support scam, enabling it to take down approximately 66,000 malicious domains and URLs globally since May 2024.

The cross-sector collaboration, Redmond added, made it possible to identify the broader network behind these operations, which includes pop-up creators, search-engine optimizers, lead generators, logistics and technology providers, payment processors, and talent providers.

"These actors used generative AI to scale their operations, including to identify potential victims, automate the creation of malicious pop-up windows, and perform language translations to target Japanese victims," Masada said.

"This activity highlights the increasingly sophisticated tactics employed by cybercriminals and underscores the importance of proactive global collaboration to protect victims. "

