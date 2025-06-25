Microsoft on Tuesday announced that it's extending Windows 10 Extended Security Updates (ESU) for an extra year by letting users either pay a small fee of $30 or by sync their PC settings to the cloud.

The development comes ahead of the tech giant's upcoming October 14, 2025, deadline, when it plans to officially end support and stop providing security updates for devices running Windows 10. The desktop operating system was launched in July 2015.

The Windows maker describes ESU as a "last resort option" for customers who need to run legacy Microsoft software that has reached end-of-life (EoL) status. This is meant to be a temporary solution while migrating to a newer supported platform.

As part of the new enrollment options announced by Microsoft, individuals can opt-in to the program from their personal Windows 10 PC through an "enrollment wizard" available in the Settings app. Users can choose one of the three options -

Use Windows Backup to sync your settings to the cloud (at no additional cost)

Redeem 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points (at no additional cost)

Pay $30 (local pricing may change)

Once the appropriate option is selected, users' PCs will be automatically enrolled into the program. ESU coverage for Windows 10 devices runs from October 15, 2025, to October 13, 2026.

The enrollment wizard is currently available in the Windows Insider Program, and is expected to be rolled out to Windows 10 customers in July, with expanded availability set for mid-August.

It's worth noting that ESUs do not cover new features, non-security updates, or design change requests. Another key aspect to factor in is that using Microsoft Rewards or Windows Backup requires users to sign up for a Microsoft account, if they don't have it already.

"Individuals or organizations who elect to continue using Windows 10 after support ends on October 14, 2025, will have the option of enrolling their PCs into a paid ESU subscription," Microsoft notes.

"The ESU program enables PCs to continue to receive critical and important security updates through an annual subscription service after support ends."