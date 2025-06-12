AI is changing everything — from how we code, to how we sell, to how we secure. But while most conversations focus on what AI can do, this one focuses on what AI can break — if you're not paying attention.

Behind every AI agent, chatbot, or automation script lies a growing number of non-human identities — API keys, service accounts, OAuth tokens — silently operating in the background.

And here's the problem:

🔐 They're invisible

🧠 They're powerful

🚨 They're unsecured

In traditional identity security, we protect users. With AI, we've quietly handed over control to software that impersonates users — often with more access, fewer guardrails, and no oversight.

This isn't theoretical. Attackers are already exploiting these identities to:

Move laterally through cloud infrastructure

Deploy malware via automation pipelines

Exfiltrate data — without triggering a single alert

Once compromised, these identities can silently unlock critical systems. You don't get a second chance to fix what you can't see.

If you're building AI tools, deploying LLMs, or integrating automation into your SaaS stack — you're already depending on NHIs. And chances are, they're not secured. Traditional IAM tools aren't built for this. You need new strategies — fast.

This upcoming webinar, "Uncovering the Invisible Identities Behind AI Agents — and Securing Them," led by Jonathan Sander, Field CTO at Astrix Security, is not another "AI hype" talk. It's a wake-up call — and a roadmap.

What You'll Learn (and Actually Use)

How AI agents create unseen identity sprawl

Real-world attack stories that never made the news

Why traditional IAM tools can't protect NHIs

Simple, scalable ways to see, secure, and monitor these identities

Most organizations don't realize how exposed they are — until it's too late.

This session is essential for security leaders, CTOs, DevOps leads, and AI teams who can't afford silent failure.

The sooner you recognize the risk, the faster you can fix it.

