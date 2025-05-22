It's not enough to be secure. In today's legal climate, you need to prove it.

Whether you're protecting a small company or managing compliance across a global enterprise, one thing is clear: cybersecurity can no longer be left to guesswork, vague frameworks, or best-effort intentions.

Regulators and courts are now holding organizations accountable for how "reasonable" their security programs are—and that's not just a buzzword anymore.

But what does "reasonable" even mean in cybersecurity?

That's exactly what this free webinar we hosted with the experts from Center for Internet Security (CIS) will help you answer.

New privacy laws, ransomware lawsuits, and regulatory investigations are raising the bar for cybersecurity expectations. If your defense program can't show structure, strategy, and measurable maturity, you're not just at risk—you're already falling behind.

This isn't about hype. It's about legal risk, operational readiness, and your reputation.

In this live session, CIS experts will walk you through a practical, no-fluff approach to building a cybersecurity program that meets legal and industry standards—and makes sense for your size, scope, and resources.

What You'll Learn (That You Can Actually Use)

This isn't another generic security talk. You'll walk away with:

A clear definition of "reasonable" cybersecurity and why it matters to courts, regulators, and insurers.

A step-by-step breakdown of the CIS Critical Security Controls®, used by thousands of organizations to build real-world defenses.

How to assess and track your program's maturity using CIS CSAT Pro, a free and powerful self-assessment tool.

Why a CIS SecureSuite® Membership could save you time, reduce risk, and help you generate compliance reports in a few clicks.

You don't need a massive budget or a 50-person SOC to get started. The CIS model is built for scalability and clarity—and it's already trusted by schools, hospitals, local governments, and major enterprises alike.

Most security breaches don't happen because of zero-days. They happen because the basics weren't in place. And the legal fallout usually focuses on what you didn't do—or can't prove you did.

This webinar shows you how to build a defense program that's not only smart and scalable but also provably responsible.

📅 Reserve your spot now. It's free, it's practical, and it could save your organization from major headaches later.