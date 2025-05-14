Fortinet has patched a critical security flaw that it said has been exploited as a zero-day in attacks targeting FortiVoice enterprise phone systems.

The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-32756, carries a CVSS score of 9.6 out of 10.0.

"A stack-based overflow vulnerability [CWE-121] in FortiVoice, FortiMail, FortiNDR, FortiRecorder, and FortiCamera may allow a remote unauthenticated attacker to execute arbitrary code or commands via crafted HTTP requests," the company said in an advisory.

The company said it observed the flaw being exploited in the wild on FortiVoice systems, but did not disclose the scale of the attacks and the identity of the threat actors behind them.

It further noted that the threat actor performed device network scans, erased system crash logs, and enabled fcgi debugging to log credentials from the system or SSH login attempts.

The issue affects the following products and versions -

FortiCamera 1.1, 2.0 (Migrate to a fixed release)

FortiCamera 2.1.x (Upgrade to 2.1.4 or above)

FortiMail 7.0.x (Upgrade to 7.0.9 or above)

FortiMail 7.2.x (Upgrade to 7.2.8 or above)

FortiMail 7.4.x (Upgrade to 7.4.5 or above)

FortiMail 7.6.x (Upgrade to 7.6.3 or above)

FortiNDR 1.1, 1.2, 1.3, 1.4, 1.5, 7.1 (Migrate to a fixed release)

FortiNDR 7.0.x (Upgrade to 7.0.7 or above)

FortiNDR 7.2.x (Upgrade to 7.2.5 or above)

FortiNDR 7.4.x (Upgrade to 7.4.8 or above)

FortiNDR 7.6.x (Upgrade to 7.6.1 or above)

FortiRecorder 6.4.x (Upgrade to 6.4.6 or above)

FortiRecorder 7.0.x (Upgrade to 7.0.6 or above)

FortiRecorder 7.2.x (Upgrade to 7.2.4 or above)

FortiVoice 6.4.x (Upgrade to 6.4.11 or above)

FortiVoice 7.0.x (Upgrade to 7.0.7 or above)

FortiVoice 7.2.x (Upgrade to 7.2.1 or above)

Fortinet said the vulnerability was discovered by its product security team based on the threat actor activity that originated from the below IP addresses -

198.105.127.124

43.228.217.173

43.228.217.82

156.236.76.90

218.187.69.244

218.187.69.59

Users of FortiVoice, FortiMail, FortiNDR, FortiRecorder and FortiCamera are recommended to apply the necessary fixes to secure their devices from active exploitation attempts. If immediate patching is not an option, it's advised to disable the HTTP/HTTPS administrative interface as a temporary workaround.