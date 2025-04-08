Agentic AI in the SOC

Security Operations Centers (SOCs) today face unprecedented alert volumes and increasingly sophisticated threats. Triaging and investigating these alerts are costly, cumbersome, and increases analyst fatigue, burnout, and attrition. While artificial intelligence has emerged as a go-to solution, the term "AI" often blurs crucial distinctions. Not all AI is built equal, especially in the SOC. Many existing solutions are assistant-based, requiring constant human input, while a new wave of autonomous, Agentic AI has the potential to fundamentally transform security operations.

This article examines Agentic AI (sometimes also known as Agentic Security), contrasts it with traditional assistant-based AI (commonly known as Copilots), and explains its operational and economic impacts on modern SOCs. We'll also explore practical considerations for security leaders evaluating Agentic AI solutions.

Agentic AI vs. Assistant AI (aka Copilots): Clarifying the Difference

Agentic AI is defined by autonomy. Unlike traditional AI tools—which function as powerful assistants—Agentic AI systems independently perceive, plan, investigate, and conclude. In the context of SOC operations, Agentic AI acts much like a skilled Tier-1 analyst, autonomously triaging alerts using industry best practices, thoroughly investigating incidents, and providing actionable outcomes with minimal human oversight.

Assistant AI solutions, by contrast, are essentially smart tools waiting for human guidance. A security copilot, for example, can suggest insights or answer analyst questions about an alert, but it won't proactively investigate without explicit instruction. Every decision, action, or conclusion must first pass through a human analyst.

Consider a scenario involving potential malware:

Assistant AI waits for the analyst's prompt, then responds to specific queries, leaving investigation decisions to the human.

waits for the analyst's prompt, then responds to specific queries, leaving investigation decisions to the human. Agentic AI, conversely, proactively initiates and completes a full investigation—analyzing logs, correlating events, and possibly containing threats, then delivers a detailed report ready for human review.

The crucial distinction here is initiative and autonomy. Agentic AI isn't just another SOC automation tool like SOARs, it's an autonomous member of your security team. Unlike traditional SOAR or Hyperautomation tools, it doesn't need playbooks or scripted workflows. It adapts in real time, triaging and investigating alerts without you having to map out every move.

How Agentic AI Transforms SecOps and Improves SOC Economics

Also known as AI SOC Analysts, Agentic AI transforms the core of security operations by automating triage and investigation which is often the most time-consuming, high-volume tasks in the SOC. It doesn't just accelerate existing workflows, it makes them scalable, consistent, and cost-effective.

Instant triage at scale

Agentic AI evaluates every alert as it arrives, around the clock. It triages based on real indicators of risk, not just severity labels, reducing dwell time and surfacing the right threats faster than any human team could.

Deep, consistent investigations

Unlike basic enrichment or playbook automation, Agentic AI conducts structured investigations that follow lines of questioning an experienced analyst would pursue. Every alert gets the same level of scrutiny, regardless of priority, removing the need to choose between speed and depth.

Fewer gaps, better prioritization

Traditional SOCs often ignore low- and medium-priority alerts due to time constraints. Agentic AI closes those gaps by investigating everything and ranking results based on actual risk. The result is better prioritization and fewer missed threats.

Operational consistency, even under pressure

With no fatigue or bandwidth limits, Agentic AI maintains quality during alert storms and high-pressure moments. It eliminates triage shortcuts and helps avoid costly oversights, regardless of volume.

More focus, less burnout

By offloading repetitive triage and initial investigations (specially around removing the flood of benign alerts from human analyst queue), Agentic AI frees analysts to focus on high-value work like complex investigations and threat hunting. This reduces burnout and improves team retention, a critical factor in a competitive market with persistent skills shortage.

Lower costs, higher capacity

Agentic AI boosts alert coverage and investigative speed without adding pressure to already stretched teams. It helps organizations scale security operations and add capacity in the face of ongoing cybersecurity skills shortages.

Improved outcomes, measurable ROI

By investigating every alert thoroughly and consistently, Agentic AI improves key metrics like dwell time and Mean Time to Investigate (MTTI). Faster detection and deeper investigations reduce risk exposure and mitigate the financial and reputational impact of breaches.

A force multiplier for the SOC

Agentic AI doesn't replace analysts, it amplifies them. It helps teams scale efficiently, operate more effectively, and achieve better outcomes with fewer resources. The result: stronger security and a healthier bottom line.

Key Considerations for Evaluating Agentic AI for your SOC

Not all agentic solutions are equal. Security leaders must assess solutions based on:

Transparency and Explainability: Ensure the solution clearly documents how decisions are made, enabling analysts and auditors to validate results confidently.

Ensure the solution clearly documents how decisions are made, enabling analysts and auditors to validate results confidently. Accuracy and Investigative Depth: High accuracy and thorough, multi-dimensional investigations across all relevant data sources are essential.

High accuracy and thorough, multi-dimensional investigations across all relevant data sources are essential. Seamless Integration: The solution should easily connect to your existing tools and fit within established workflows, minimizing disruption.

The solution should easily connect to your existing tools and fit within established workflows, minimizing disruption. Customization and Adaptability: Seek AI solutions capable of learning and adapting to your unique security context.

Seek AI solutions capable of learning and adapting to your unique security context. Impact and ROI: Measure the impact of the AI using the key SOC metrics that matter to your business. Ultimately, you want an Agentic AI tool for your SOC that improves business performance (i.e., lowers risk, lowers costs) and the metrics you track should be aligned with that.

How Prophet Security Redefines Alert Triage: Autonomous but Human-Driven

The introduction of Agentic AI represents a fundamental evolution for SOC teams, not a replacement of human analysts, but an augmentation enabling them to perform at their best. As organizations evaluate this transformative technology, choosing a transparent, accurate, and adaptive solution ensures that the SOC remains effective, efficient, and human-centric.

By handling routine investigations autonomously, Agentic AI empowers human analysts to focus on higher-value tasks, transforming the SOC from reactive to proactive and precise. Embracing this evolution today positions security teams to remain resilient against tomorrow's advanced threats.

Prophet Security exemplifies this evolution by automating alert triage and investigations with exceptional speed and accuracy. Powered by AI Agents, Prophet AI eliminates repetitive manual tasks, reduces analyst burnout, and significantly improves security outcomes. Visit Prophet Security today to request a demo and see firsthand how Prophet AI can elevate your SOC operations.