Regulatory compliance is no longer just a concern for large enterprises. Small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) are increasingly subject to strict data protection and security regulations, such as HIPAA, PCI-DSS, CMMC, GDPR, and the FTC Safeguards Rule. However, many SMBs struggle to maintain compliance due to limited IT resources, evolving regulatory requirements, and complex security challenges.

Recent data shows there are approximately 33.3 million SMBs in the U.S., and 60% or more are not fully compliant with at least one regulatory standard. That means nearly 20 million SMBs could be at risk of fines, security breaches, and reputational damage.

For Managed Service Providers (MSPs), this presents a huge opportunity to expand your service offerings by providing continuous compliance monitoring—helping your clients stay compliant while strengthening their own business.

The Role of Continuous Compliance Monitoring

Traditional compliance audits have been conducted periodically—often annually or quarterly. However, this approach leaves gaps where security threats and compliance violations can go unnoticed.

Continuous compliance monitoring provides real-time visibility into security, data protection, and regulatory adherence. This proactive approach allows MSPs to:

Detect compliance issues as they happen rather than waiting for an annual audit.

Automate reporting and documentation, reducing manual labor.

Reduce the risk of costly penalties by addressing compliance gaps before they become violations.

With the right tools in place, MSPs can transform compliance from a time-consuming, labor-intensive headache into a scalable, profitable service.

Value to MSP Clients: Why Businesses Need Continuous Compliance Monitoring

For SMBs, the benefits of compliance monitoring go far beyond avoiding fines. A proactive compliance strategy can help businesses:

Minimize the Risk of Fines and Legal Penalties: Regulatory fines can range from thousands to millions of dollars. Continuous compliance monitoring helps businesses avoid these costly penalties. Enhance Security and Data Protection: Non-compliance often correlates with weak cybersecurity practices. A compliance monitoring solution helps businesses detect vulnerabilities before they lead to a data breach. Streamline Audit Readiness: Preparing for an audit can take weeks or months. Automated compliance reports eliminate the last-minute scramble, ensuring businesses are always audit-ready. Strengthen Business Reputation and Customer Trust: Consumers and partners are more likely to work with businesses that demonstrate a strong commitment to compliance and data security.

How Compliance Manager GRC Turns Compliance into a Scalable MSP Service

For many MSPs, managing compliance manually is complex, overwhelming and unprofitable. Compliance audits, documentation, and risk assessments consume valuable time and resources, often without a clear return on investment. Simply put, it's hard to sell and hard to deliver this critical service.

That's where Compliance Manager GRC comes in—helping you easily manage IT security and regulatory compliance. Think of it as a dedicated compliance copilot, ensuring businesses stay compliant with security laws and standards without the manual hassle.

MSP Success with Compliance Manager GRC – A Case Study

"Before using Compliance Manager GRC, compliance was drowning us. One law firm client alone was costing us $5,000 a month in lost revenue and wasted time on audits and documentation. We had to walk away. But after implementing Compliance Manager GRC, everything changed. We streamlined compliance, focused on the right clients, and turned it into a major revenue driver—generating nearly a million dollars in professional services revenue this year alone." — Javier Dugarte, VP of Sales and Operations, GoCloud Inc.

With Compliance Manager GRC, MSPs can turn compliance into a competitive advantage, securing high-value clients and unlocking new revenue streams.

New Features That Make Compliance Manager GRC Even More Powerful

Compliance Monitor: Continuous Compliance Monitoring

Compliance Monitor enables automated, ongoing compliance monitoring, ensuring MSPs and their clients stay compliant with minimal manual effort.

Automated Monitoring: Provides 24/7 endpoint monitoring to ensure adherence to IT security and regulatory compliance standards.

Provides 24/7 endpoint monitoring to ensure adherence to IT security and regulatory compliance standards. Compliance Readiness Tracking: Offers detailed insights into endpoint configurations to track compliance status.

Offers detailed insights into endpoint configurations to track compliance status. Verification of Endpoint Configuration Settings: Ensures correct security settings are applied across all endpoints.

Ensures correct security settings are applied across all endpoints. Provides Remediation Guidance: Displays CIS Benchmark guidance to help technicians quickly remediate misconfigurations and maintain compliance.

By using the Compliance Monitor feature, you can save time, avoid audit headaches, and provide continuous compliance assurance to clients.

Risk Manager: Simplified Risk Management for MSPs

The Risk Manager feature helps MSPs prove their value to clients by delivering clear, actionable risk insights to support smarter decision-making.

Streamlines IT Security & Compliance Risk Management: Automates risk assessments and reporting.

Automates risk assessments and reporting. Delivers Simplified Insights: Helps businesses prioritize high-risk areas and take proactive action.

Helps businesses prioritize high-risk areas and take proactive action. Meets Regulatory & Cyber Insurance Obligations: Ensures businesses remain compliant while reducing cyber risk.

Together, Compliance Monitor and Risk Manager make Compliance Manager GRC a no-brainer for MSPs looking to save time, reduce risk, and turn compliance into a high-value service.

How Compliance Monitoring Helps MSPs Expand Their Client Base

For MSPs, offering continuous compliance monitoring isn't just about helping existing clients—it's also a growth opportunity. Here's how compliance services can help expand your MSP business:

Differentiate Your Offerings: MSPs that provide compliance as a managed service stand out in a crowded market.

MSPs that provide compliance as a managed service stand out in a crowded market. Unlock New Revenue Streams: Businesses in healthcare, finance, legal, and other regulated industries must stay compliant, creating high-demand service opportunities.

Businesses in healthcare, finance, legal, and other regulated industries stay compliant, creating high-demand service opportunities. Strengthen Client Relationships: Compliance is an ongoing need, ensuring long-term contract renewals and recurring revenue.

Compliance is an ongoing need, ensuring long-term contract renewals and recurring revenue. Attract Larger Clients: Mid-sized and enterprise businesses often require compliance monitoring in vendor contracts—MSPs that offer these services are more competitive.

With nearly 20 million SMBs in need of compliance solutions, MSPs that provide these services are well-positioned for growth.

How MSPs Can Implement Continuous Compliance Monitoring

To successfully offer compliance monitoring, you should:

Leverage Automated Compliance Tools – Use platforms like Compliance Manager GRC that provide real-time compliance assessments and reporting.

– Use platforms like Compliance Manager GRC that provide real-time compliance assessments and reporting. Conduct Regular Risk Assessments – Identify gaps in compliance and proactively address vulnerabilities.

– Identify gaps in compliance and proactively address vulnerabilities. Provide Ongoing Compliance Reporting – Help clients maintain documentation for audits and regulatory requirements.

– Help clients maintain documentation for audits and regulatory requirements. Educate Clients on Compliance Best Practices – Ensure businesses understand the evolving regulatory landscape and how to stay compliant.

By implementing these strategies, you can deliver high-value compliance solutions while increasing their service revenue.

Future-Proof Your MSP Business with Compliance Services

Regulatory compliance is not optional—it's a critical business necessity for SMBs. However, with millions of businesses struggling to maintain compliance, MSPs have a massive opportunity to step in with continuous compliance monitoring services.

By offering proactive compliance monitoring with Compliance Manager GRC, you can:

✅ Help clients avoid fines and security risks

✅ Automate compliance reporting and streamline audits

✅ Expand their service offerings and increase revenue

✅ Build long-term relationships with businesses in need of compliance expertise

With compliance regulations only getting stricter, MSPs that invest in continuous compliance solutions today will be well-positioned for long-term success.

Request a demo today.