Cyber threats evolve daily. In this live webinar, learn exactly how ransomware attacks unfold—from the initial breach to the moment hackers demand payment.

Join Joseph Carson, Delinea's Chief Security Scientist and Advisory CISO, who brings 25 years of enterprise security expertise. Through a live demonstration, he will break down every technical step of a ransomware attack, showing you how hackers exploit vulnerabilities and encrypt data—in clear, simple language.

What You Will Learn

Attack Initiation: Understand how hackers exploit software bugs and weak passwords to breach your network.

Understand how hackers exploit software bugs and weak passwords to breach your network. Hacker Tactics: See the technical methods hackers use to move laterally, encrypt files, and create backdoors.

See the technical methods hackers use to move laterally, encrypt files, and create backdoors. Identifying Vulnerabilities: Discover common weaknesses like outdated software, misconfigured servers, and unprotected endpoints, plus actionable tips to fix them.

Discover common weaknesses like outdated software, misconfigured servers, and unprotected endpoints, plus actionable tips to fix them. Live Simulation: Watch a step-by-step live demo of a ransomware attack—from breach to ransom demand.

Watch a step-by-step live demo of a ransomware attack—from breach to ransom demand. Expert Analysis: Gain insights from real-world examples and data on attack methods, encryption standards, and network defense strategies.

Signing up is free and easy. Secure your spot now to master the technical aspects of ransomware and learn how to protect your organization. Your proactive approach is key to keeping your data safe from cybercriminals.