Google is making the biggest ever acquisition in its history by purchasing cloud security company Wiz in an all-cash deal worth $32 billion.

"This acquisition represents an investment by Google Cloud to accelerate two large and growing trends in the AI era: improved cloud security and the ability to use multiple clouds (multicloud)," the tech giant said today.

It added the acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is meant to provide customers with a "comprehensive security platform" that secures modern IT environments.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said by bringing its cloud offerings and Wiz together, the move will "spur the adoption of multicloud cybersecurity, the use of multicloud, and competition and growth in cloud computing."

Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport said it will remain an independent multicloud platform even after the deal is closed, and that it will work with other cloud companies like AWS, Azure, and Oracle.

The development comes a little over three years after Google acquired Mandiant for $5.4 billion. It also arrives more than seven months after the company unsuccessfully tried to acquire Wiz for a reported price tag of $23 billion.

Google's other security-related acquisitions include VirusTotal (in September 2012) and Siemplify (in January 2022).