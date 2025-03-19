Cybersecurity researchers have disclosed details of two critical flaws impacting mySCADA myPRO, a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system used in operational technology (OT) environments, that could allow malicious actors to take control of susceptible systems.

"These vulnerabilities, if exploited, could grant unauthorized access to industrial control networks, potentially leading to severe operational disruptions and financial losses," Swiss security company PRODAFT said.

The list of shortcomings, both rated 9.3 on the CVSS v4 scoring system, are below -

CVE-2025-20014 - An operating system command injection vulnerability that could permit an attacker to execute arbitrary commands on the affected system via specially crafted POST requests containing a version parameter

CVE-2025-20061 - An operating system command injection vulnerability that could permit an attacker to execute arbitrary commands on the affected system via specially crafted POST requests containing an email parameter

Successful exploitation of either of the two flaws could permit an attacker to inject system commands and execute arbitrary code. The issues have been addressed in the following versions -

mySCADA PRO Manager 1.3

mySCADA PRO Runtime 9.2.1

According to PRODAFT, both vulnerabilities stem from a failure to sanitize user inputs, thereby opening the door to a command injection.

"These vulnerabilities highlight the persistent security risks in SCADA systems and the need for stronger defenses," the company said. "Exploitation could lead to operational disruptions, financial losses, and safety hazards."

Organizations are recommended to apply the latest patches, enforce network segmentation by isolating SCADA systems from IT networks, enforce strong authentication, and monitor for suspicious activity.