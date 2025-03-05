If you're using AWS, it's easy to assume your cloud security is handled - but that's a dangerous misconception. AWS secures its own infrastructure, but security within a cloud environment remains the customer's responsibility.

Think of AWS security like protecting a building: AWS provides strong walls and a solid roof, but it's up to the customer to handle the locks, install the alarm systems, and ensure valuables aren't left exposed.

In this blog, we'll clarify what AWS doesn't secure, highlight real-world vulnerabilities, and how cloud security scanners like Intruder can help.

Understanding the AWS Shared Responsibility Model

AWS operates on a Shared Responsibility Model. In simple terms:

AWS is responsible for securing the underlying infrastructure (e.g., hardware, networking, data centers) - the "walls and roof."

The customer is responsible for securing their data, applications, and configurations within AWS - the "locks and alarms."

Understanding this distinction is essential for maintaining a secure AWS environment.

5 Real-World AWS Vulnerabilities You Need to Address

Let's look at some real-world vulnerabilities that fall under the customer's responsibility and what can be done to mitigate them.

Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)

Applications hosted in AWS are still vulnerable to attacks like SSRF, where attackers trick a server into making requests on their behalf. These attacks can result in unauthorized data access and further exploitation.

To defend against SSRF:

Regularly scan and fix vulnerabilities in applications.

Enable AWS IMDSv2, which provides an additional security layer against SSRF attacks. AWS provides this safeguard, but configuration is the customer's responsibility.

Access Control Weaknesses

AWS Identify and Access Management (IAM) allows customers to manage who can access what resources - but it's only as strong as its implementation. Customers are responsible for ensuring users and systems only have access to the resources they truly need.

Common missteps include:

Overly permissive roles and access

Missing security controls

Accidentally public S3 buckets

Data Exposures

AWS customers are responsible for the security of the data they store in the cloud - and for how their applications access that data.

For example, if your application connects to an AWS Relational Database Service (RDS), the customer must ensure that the application doesn't expose sensitive data to attackers. A simple vulnerability like an Insecure Direct Object Reference (IDOR) is all it would take for an attacker with a user account to access data belonging to all other users.

Patch Management

It almost goes without saying, but AWS does not patch servers! Customers who deploy EC2 instances are fully responsible for keeping the operating system (OS) and software up to date.

Take Redis deployed on Ubuntu 24.04 as an example - the customer is responsible for patching vulnerabilities in both the software (Redis) and the OS (Ubuntu). AWS only manages underlying hardware vulnerabilities, like firmware issues.

AWS services like Lambda reduce some patching responsibilities, but you're still responsible for using supported runtimes and keeping things up to date.

Firewalls and Attack Surface

AWS gives customers control over their attack surface, but isn't responsible for what they choose to expose.

For instance, if a GitLab server is deployed on AWS, the customer is responsible for layering it behind a VPN, using a firewall, or placing it inside a Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) while ensuring their team has a secure way to access it. Otherwise, a zero-day vulnerability could leave your data compromised, and AWS won't be at fault.

The Key Takeaway

These examples make one thing clear: cloud security doesn't come out of the box. While AWS secures the underlying infrastructure, everything built on top of it is the customer's responsibility. Overlooking that fact can expose an organization to serious risk - but with the right tools, staying secure is entirely within reach.

