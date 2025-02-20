For decades, Microsoft Exchange has been the backbone of business communications, powering emailing, scheduling and collaboration for organizations worldwide. Whether deployed on-premises or in hybrid environments, companies of all sizes rely on Exchange for seamless internal and external communication, often integrating it deeply with their workflows, compliance policies and security frameworks.

However, Microsoft has officially announced that support for Exchange Server 2016 and Exchange Server 2019 will end on October 14, 2025. While this may seem like a distant concern, businesses and IT teams must start preparing now. The end of support means that Microsoft will no longer provide security patches, bug fixes or technical support, leaving organizations running on these versions exposed to security vulnerabilities, compliance risks and potential operational disruptions.

So, what should businesses do now? In this article, we'll explore the impact of Microsoft's decision, the risks of continuing with an unsupported Exchange environment and the available options to ensure business continuity and security. If you're an IT decision-maker or business leader navigating this transition, keep reading — because ignoring this shift could leave your organization vulnerable.

What does Microsoft's end of support mean for Exchange 2016 and 2019 users?

The end of support for Exchange 2016 and 2019 isn't just about losing updates — it's about serious security, compliance and operational risks.

Security risks : Without security patches, Exchange 2016 and 2019 become prime targets for cybercriminals. Unpatched vulnerabilities can lead to data breaches, ransomware attacks and email-based threats, putting sensitive business communications at risk.

: Without security patches, Exchange 2016 and 2019 become prime targets for cybercriminals. Unpatched vulnerabilities can lead to data breaches, ransomware attacks and email-based threats, putting sensitive business communications at risk. Lack of technical support : After October 14, 2025, Microsoft won't provide fixes, patches or assistance. If something breaks, IT teams will be on their own — leading to longer downtimes, costly troubleshooting and potential business disruptions.

: After October 14, 2025, Microsoft won't provide fixes, patches or assistance. If something breaks, IT teams will be on their own — leading to longer downtimes, costly troubleshooting and potential business disruptions. Compliance risks : Regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) require businesses to use secure, up-to-date software. Running outdated Exchange versions could lead to fines, audits and legal consequences if a security incident occurs.

: Regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) require businesses to use secure, up-to-date software. Running outdated Exchange versions could lead to fines, audits and legal consequences if a security incident occurs. Operational inefficiencies: Older software lacks modern features, performance enhancements and integrations, making communication slower and IT maintenance more complex. Keeping Exchange 2016 or 2019 running will also cost more over time as support resources dwindle.

Important note: This end of support also applies to several related Microsoft products, including Microsoft Office 2016, Microsoft Office 2019, Outlook 2016, Outlook 2019, Skype for Business 2016, Skype for Business 2019, Skype for Business Server 2015 and Skype for Business Server 2019.

Key dates to keep in mind

Microsoft follows a two-phase support lifecycle for its products: Mainstream Support and Extended Support.

Mainstream Support includes feature updates, security patches and technical assistance, while Extended Support focuses solely on critical security fixes — no new features, bug fixes or complimentary support. Once Extended Support ends, Microsoft completely stops all updates and assistance, leaving you without any safety net.

What are the best options to keep your business secure and running smoothly?

Sticking with outdated Exchange versions isn't a viable option for IT teams — the risks far outweigh any short-term convenience. Let's explore the best migration paths and alternatives to keep your organization secure, efficient and compliant.

1. Upgrade to Exchange Server Subscription Edition (Exchange Server SE)

Microsoft has announced Exchange Server Subscription Edition (Exchange Server SE), a new subscription-based version of Exchange for organizations that require an on-premises email solution. This option is best for businesses that need to maintain compliance-driven, on-prem infrastructure or prefer a hybrid model that integrates with Microsoft 365.

However, there are some key things businesses must consider before this migration:

Requires periodic upgrades : Exchange Server SE will require regular updates, meaning IT teams must stay on top of maintenance.

: Exchange Server SE will require regular updates, meaning IT teams must stay on top of maintenance. Licensing and maintenance costs : A subscription model means ongoing costs, and organizations will still need to manage and secure their own infrastructure.

: A subscription model means ongoing costs, and organizations will still need to manage and secure their own infrastructure. Complex upgrade path from Exchange 2016: Microsoft recommends that businesses upgrade to Exchange 2019 before moving to Exchange Server SE since direct in-place upgrades to Exchange SE won't be supported.

2. Migrate to Exchange Online (Microsoft 365)

For businesses looking to move beyond on-premises infrastructure, Exchange Online (Microsoft 365) is a compelling option. This cloud-based solution eliminates server maintenance, enhances security and improves scalability, making it ideal for organizations embracing a cloud-first strategy.

Key advantages of choosing Exchange Online include:

No more server maintenance : Microsoft handles all updates, patches and infrastructure management, freeing IT teams from the burden of maintaining Exchange servers.

: Microsoft handles all updates, patches and infrastructure management, freeing IT teams from the burden of maintaining Exchange servers. Built-in security and compliance : Exchange Online includes automatic security updates, threat protection and compliance tools to meet regulatory requirements, such as GDPR and HIPAA.

: Exchange Online includes automatic security updates, threat protection and compliance tools to meet regulatory requirements, such as GDPR and HIPAA. Scalability and accessibility : Employees can securely access email from anywhere, with 99.9% uptime and flexible storage options that scale with business needs.

: Employees can securely access email from anywhere, with 99.9% uptime and flexible storage options that scale with business needs. Enhanced collaboration: As part of Microsoft 365, Exchange Online integrates seamlessly with Teams, SharePoint and OneDrive, improving productivity and data management.

However, there are some potential challenges as well.

Migration complexity : Moving large amounts of email data can be time-consuming and requires careful planning to minimize downtime.

: Moving large amounts of email data can be time-consuming and requires careful planning to minimize downtime. Licensing costs : Microsoft 365 operates on a subscription model, meaning ongoing per-user licensing fees.

: Microsoft 365 operates on a subscription model, meaning ongoing per-user licensing fees. User adoption and training: Employees may need training to fully utilize new features and ensure a smooth transition.

3. Migrate to Google Workspace

For businesses looking for a cost-effective, cloud-first alternative to Microsoft 365, Google Workspace is a strong contender. It provides seamless collaboration, built-in security and reduced IT overhead, making it an appealing choice, especially for organizations that don't require the advanced tools included in many Microsoft 365 plans.

Notably, Google Workspace is often more cost-competitive than Microsoft 365. While Microsoft 365 pricing ranges from $6 to $22 per user per month, Google Workspace plans typically fall between $6 and $18 per user per month, with enterprise pricing available upon request.

Some of the advantages in switching to Google Workspace include:

Lower IT overhead : No Exchange server maintenance, reducing hardware and operational costs.

: No Exchange server maintenance, reducing hardware and operational costs. Scalability and flexibility : Google's cloud infrastructure scales with your business needs without additional IT effort.

: Google's cloud infrastructure scales with your business needs without additional IT effort. Collaboration and productivity: Google Workspace integrates Gmail, Google Drive, Meet and Docs, enabling real-time collaboration across teams.

Meanwhile, potential challenges include:

Migration complexity : Transitioning from Exchange can be disruptive, requiring careful data migration planning.

: Transitioning from Exchange can be disruptive, requiring careful data migration planning. User training and adoption : Employees accustomed to Outlook and Microsoft apps may need training to adapt to Gmail and Google tools.

: Employees accustomed to Outlook and Microsoft apps may need training to adapt to Gmail and Google tools. Integration challenges with legacy systems: Businesses using on-prem systems, like customer relationship management (CRM) or enterprise resource planning (ERP), that rely on Exchange may struggle with integration. Configuring Google Workspace Sync for Outlook or using third-party migration tools can help bridge the gap.

Planning your migration journey from Exchange 2016 and 2019

Whether you choose to stay on-prem with Exchange Server SE or migrate to the cloud with Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace, understanding the right migration steps is essential for a smooth transition.

Preparing for Exchange Server SE

For businesses staying on-premises with Exchange Server SE, the upgrade path depends on your current Exchange version:

If you're running Exchange 2016, Microsoft recommends upgrading to Exchange 2019 now, as direct in-place upgrades to Exchange SE won't be supported.

If you're already on Exchange 2019, you can simply keep your servers up to date and perform an in-place upgrade to Exchange Server SE once it becomes available.

Transitioning to a SaaS environment (Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace)

Migrating to a cloud-based solution like Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace offers businesses greater flexibility, security and scalability while eliminating the burden of server maintenance. Below is a high-level checklist to guide your smooth transition from Exchange to a SaaS platform.

Phase 1: Planning and preparation

Start by assessing your current environment. Identify mailboxes, shared accounts and integrations with third-party tools like CRM or ERP systems. Choose the right migration method and tools, whether moving from Exchange to Microsoft 365, Exchange to Google Workspace or using Internet Message Access Protocol (IMAP) migration tools.

Next, verify your domain in Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace, ensuring email routing is properly set up. User communication and training are also crucial — keep employees informed and provide necessary training to minimize disruption. Finally, critical data must be backed up before migration to protect against any unexpected data loss. This is where a reliable backup solution can save the day.

Phase 2: Migration execution

To avoid downtime, configure MX records to keep Exchange running as the primary mail server during the migration. If moving to Google Workspace, set up Google Workspace Migration for Microsoft Exchange (GWMME). Perform an initial batch sync with selected users, then test the migration to ensure emails, contacts and calendars transfer correctly. Migrate users in batches, prioritizing key teams first and monitoring the process closely via admin tools.

Phase 3: Cutover and post-migration

Once the migration is validated, switch MX records to your new platform, redirecting all new emails to Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace. Update security settings, including Sender Policy Framework (SPF), DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) and Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC) to enhance email security. Finally, if Exchange is no longer needed, decommission your Exchange Server after confirming a successful migration.

