With over 18,000 customers, Okta serves as the cornerstone of identity governance and security for organizations worldwide. However, this prominence has made it a prime target for cybercriminals who seek access to valuable corporate identities, applications, and sensitive data. Recently, Okta warned its customers of an increase in phishing social engineering attempts to impersonate Okta support personnel.

Given Okta's role as a critical part of identity infrastructure, strengthening Okta security is essential. This article covers six key Okta security settings that provide a strong starting point, along with how continuous monitoring of your Okta security posture helps you avoid misconfigurations and identity risks.

Let's examine six essential Okta security configurations that every security practitioner should monitor:

1. Password Policies

Strong password policies are foundational to any identity security posture program. Okta allows administrators to enforce robust password requirements including:

Minimum length and complexity requirements

Password history and age restrictions

Common password checks to prevent easily guessable passwords

To configure password requirements in Okta: Navigate to Security > Authentication > Password Settings in the Okta Admin Console.

2. Phishing-Resistant 2FA Enforcement

With phishing attacks becoming increasingly sophisticated, implementing phishing-resistant two-factor authentication on Okta accounts is crucial, especially for privileged admin accounts. Okta supports various strong authentication methods including:

WebAuthn/FIDO2 security keys

Biometric authentication

Okta Verify with device trust

To configure MFA factors: Go to Security > Multifactor > Factor Enrollment > Edit > Set factor to required, optional, or disabled.

Also, to enforce MFA for all admin console users, refer to this Okta help doc.

3. Okta ThreatInsight

Okta ThreatInsight leverages machine learning to detect and block suspicious authentication attempts. This feature:

Identifies and blocks malicious IP addresses

Prevents credential stuffing attacks

Reduces the risk of account takeovers

To configure: Enable ThreatInsight under Security > General > Okta ThreatInsight settings. For more, refer to this Okta help doc.

4. Admin Session ASN Binding

This security feature helps prevent session hijacking by binding administrative sessions to specific Autonomous System Numbers (ASNs). When enabled:

Admin sessions are tied to the original ASN used during authentication

Session attempts from different ASNs are blocked

Risk of unauthorized admin access is significantly reduced

To configure: Access Security > General > Admin Session Settings and enable ASN Binding.

5. Session Lifetime Settings

Properly configured session lifetimes help minimize the risk of unauthorized access through abandoned or hijacked sessions. Consider implementing:

Short session timeouts for highly privileged accounts

Maximum session lengths based on risk level

Automatic session termination after periods of inactivity

To configure: Navigate to Security > Authentication > Session Settings to adjust session lifetime parameters.

6. Behavior Rules

Okta behavior rules provide an extra layer of security by:

Detecting anomalous user behavior patterns

Triggering additional authentication steps when suspicious activity is detected

Allowing customized responses to potential security threats

To configure: Access Security > Behavior Detection Rules to set up and customize behavior-based security policies.

How SSPM (SaaS Security Posture Management) can help

Okta offers HealthInsight which provides security monitoring and posture recommendations to help customers maintain strong Okta security. But, maintaining optimal security across your entire SaaS infrastructure—including Okta—becomes increasingly complex as your organization grows. This is where SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) solutions provide significant value:

Continuous centralized monitoring of security configurations for critical SaaS apps like Okta to detect misalignments and drift away from security best practices

Automated assessment of user privileges and access patterns to identify potential security risks

Detection of app-to-app integrations like marketplace apps, API keys, service accounts, OAuth grants, and other non-human identities with access to critical SaaS apps and data

Real-time alerts for security configuration changes that could impact your organization's security posture

Streamlined compliance reporting and documentation of security controls

SSPM solutions can automatically detect common Okta security misconfigurations such as:

Weak password policies that don't meet industry standards

Disabled or improperly configured multi-factor authentication settings

Excessive administrative privileges or unused admin accounts

Misconfigured session timeout settings that could leave accounts vulnerable

By implementing a robust SaaS security and governance solution with advanced SSPM capabilities, organizations can maintain continuous visibility into their Okta security posture as well as other critical SaaS infrastructure and quickly remediate any issues that arise. This proactive approach to security helps prevent potential breaches before they occur and ensures that security configurations remain optimized over time.

Start a free 14-day trial of Nudge Security to start improving your Okta security posture and your overall SaaS security posture today.