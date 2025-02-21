A high-severity security flaw impacting the Craft content management system (CMS) has been added by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, based on evidence of active exploitation.

The vulnerability in question is CVE-2025-23209 (CVSS score: 8.1), which impacts Craft CMS versions 4 and 5. It was addressed by the project maintainers in late December 2024 in versions 4.13.8 and 5.5.8.

"Craft CMS contains a code injection vulnerability that allows for remote code execution as vulnerable versions have compromised user security keys," the agency said.

The vulnerability affects the following version of the software -

>= 5.0.0-RC1, < 5.5.5

>= 4.0.0-RC1, < 4.13.8

In an advisory released on GitHub, Craft CMS noted that all unpatched versions of Craft with a compromised security key are impacted by the security defect.

"If you can't update to a patched version, then rotating your security key and ensuring its privacy will help to mitigate the issue," it noted.

It's currently not clear how the user security keys were compromised, and in what context. To alleviate the risk posed by the vulnerability, it's recommended that Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) agencies apply the necessary fixes by March 13, 2025.