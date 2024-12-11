Ivanti has released security updates to address multiple critical flaws in its Cloud Services Application (CSA) and Connect Secure products that could lead to privilege escalation and code execution.

The list of vulnerabilities is as follows -

CVE-2024-11639 (CVSS score: 10.0) - An authentication bypass vulnerability in the admin web console of Ivanti CSA before 5.0.3 that allows a remote unauthenticated attacker to gain administrative access

CVE-2024-11772 (CVSS score: 9.1) - A command injection vulnerability in the admin web console of Ivanti CSA before version 5.0.3 that allows a remote authenticated attacker with admin privileges to achieve remote code execution

CVE-2024-11773 (CVSS score: 9.1) - An SQL injection vulnerability in the admin web console of Ivanti CSA before version 5.0.3 that allows a remote authenticated attacker with admin privileges to run arbitrary SQL statements

CVE-2024-11633 (CVSS score: 9.1) - An argument injection vulnerability in Ivanti Connect Secure before version 22.7R2.4 that allows a remote authenticated attacker with admin privileges to achieve remote code execution

CVE-2024-11634 (CVSS score: 9.1) - A command injection vulnerability in Ivanti Connect Secure before version 22.7R2.3 and Ivanti Policy Secure before version 22.7R1.2 that allows a remote authenticated attacker with admin privileges to achieve remote code execution

CVE-2024-8540 (CVSS score: 8.8) - An insecure permissions vulnerability in Ivanti Sentry before versions 9.20.2 and 10.0.2 or 10.1.0 that allows a local authenticated attacker to modify sensitive application components

The shortcomings have been addressed in the below versions -

Ivanti Cloud Services Application 5.0.3

Ivanti Connect Secure 22.7R2.4

Ivanti Policy Secure 22.7R1.2

Ivanti Sentry 9.20.2, 10.0.2, and 10.1.0

While Ivanti has emphasized that it's not aware of active exploitation of any of the aforementioned flaws, it's imperative that users take quick action given that several previous vulnerabilities in its products have been abused by state-sponsored attackers for malicious activities.