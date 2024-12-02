Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a far-off dream—it's here, changing the way we live. From ordering coffee to diagnosing diseases, it's everywhere. But while you're creating the next big AI-powered app, hackers are already figuring out ways to break it.

Every AI app is an opportunity—and a potential risk. The stakes are huge: data leaks, downtime, and even safety threats if security isn't built in. With AI adoption moving fast, securing your projects is no longer optional—it's a must.

Join Liqian Lim, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Snyk, for an exclusive webinar that's all about securing the future of AI development. Titled "Building Tomorrow, Securely: Securing the Use of AI in App Development," this session will arm you with the knowledge and tools to tackle the challenges of AI-powered innovation.

What You'll Learn:

Get AI-Ready: How to make your AI projects secure from the start.

How to make your AI projects secure from the start. Spot Hidden Risks: Uncover threats you might not see coming.

Uncover threats you might not see coming. Understand the Market: Insights from real-world AI security data.

Insights from real-world AI security data. Build with Security: Easy ways to add protection to your Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC).

Easy ways to add protection to your Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC). Pick the Right Tools: Expert tips for choosing tools to safeguard your AI apps.

This isn't just a webinar—it's your action plan for future-proofing your app development. Whether you're a developer, tech leader, or cybersecurity pro, you'll walk away with strategies you can use right away.

Why Now?

The AI revolution is here, and it's moving fast. Locking down your AI projects today means fewer headaches tomorrow.

Register now to save your spot in this game-changing session. Seats are limited, so don't wait—secure your spot today and lead the way in secure, AI-driven innovation.