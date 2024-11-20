The frequency and sophistication of modern cyberattacks are surging, making it increasingly challenging for organizations to protect sensitive data and critical infrastructure. When attackers compromise a non-human identity (NHI), they can swiftly exploit it to move laterally across systems, identifying vulnerabilities and compromising additional NHIs in minutes. While organizations often take months to detect and contain such breaches, rapid detection and response can stop an attack in its tracks.

The Rise of Non-Human Identities in Cybersecurity

By 2025, non-human identities will rise to be the primary attack vector in cybersecurity. As businesses increasingly automate processes and adopt AI and IoT technologies, the number of NHIs grows exponentially. While these systems drive efficiency, they also create an expanded attack surface for cybercriminals.

NHIs differ fundamentally from human users, making traditional security tools like multi-factor authentication and user behavior analytics less effective. Attackers can impersonate NHIs, gaining unauthorized access to systems and bypassing conventional defenses. Moreover, AI models themselves are becoming targets for manipulation, enabling attackers to deceive detection mechanisms. With their scalability and efficiency, NHIs allow malicious actors to orchestrate large-scale breaches, exploit APIs, and launch sophisticated supply chain attacks.

Introducing NHIDR

Recognizing the unique challenges posed by NHIs, Entro developed Non-Human Identity Detection and Response (NHIDR) to address this critical security gap. NHIDR empowers organizations to proactively identify and mitigate risks associated with non-human identities by analyzing their behavior and detecting anomalies in real-time.

At the heart of NHIDR is its ability to establish baseline behavioral models for each NHI using historical data. This eliminates the need for "soak time" or extended observation periods, accessing the data it needs immediately. Once these baselines are established, NHIDR continuously monitors NHIs, identifying deviations that indicate misuse, abuse, or compromise. Unlike static inventory-based methods, NHIDR ensures constant vigilance with dynamic, real-time analysis.

Real-Time Detection and Automated Response

Imagine this scenario: a cybercriminal in another country attempts to access sensitive secrets stored in your system. NHIDR detects the unauthorized activity instantly, flagging the anomaly and initiating an automated response. This could involve revoking access tokens, rotating credentials, or isolating the compromised identity. Simultaneously, NHIDR alerts your security team, enabling them to take swift, informed action.

This proactive capability is vital for addressing day 0 threats—attacks that emerge before security teams have time to react. By automating the response process, NHIDR not only contains threats faster but also reduces the manual workload on security teams, allowing them to focus on strategic initiatives rather than firefighting.

Proactive Security for a New Era

NHIDR represents a paradigm shift from reactive to proactive security. By continuously monitoring and analyzing NHIs and secrets, it ensures organizations can prevent breaches before they occur. Automated remediation processes, such as revoking compromised tokens, minimize downtime and enhance overall security posture.

Conclusion

NHIDR technology is revolutionizing cybersecurity by providing real-time detection, automated responses, and a proactive approach to securing non-human identities. With NHIDR, organizations can safeguard their assets, maintain compliance, and stay ahead of the threat landscape —because when it comes to protecting critical systems, proactive defense is essential.