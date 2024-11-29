Microsoft has addressed four security flaws impacting its artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, enterprise resource planning, and Partner Center offerings, including one that it said has been exploited in the wild.

The vulnerability that has been tagged with an "Exploitation Detected" assessment is CVE-2024-49035 (CVSS score: 8.7), a privilege escalation flaw in partner.microsoft[.]com.

"An improper access control vulnerability in partner.microsoft[.]com allows an unauthenticated attacker to elevate privileges over a network," the tech giant said in an advisory released this week.

Microsoft credited Gautam Peri, Apoorv Wadhwa, and an anonymous researcher for reporting the flaw, but did not reveal any specifics on how it's being exploited in real-world attacks.

Fixes for the shortcomings are being rolled out automatically as part of updates to the online version of Microsoft Power Apps. Also addressed by Redmond are three other vulnerabilities, two of which are rated Critical and one is rated Important in severity -

CVE-2024-49038 (CVSS score: 9.3) - A cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in Copilot Studio that could allow an unauthorized attacker to escalate privileges over a network

CVE-2024-49052 (CVSS score: 8.2) - A missing authentication for a critical function in Microsoft Azure PolicyWatch that could allow an unauthorized attacker to escalate privileges over a network

CVE-2024-49053 (CVSS score: 7.6) - A spoofing vulnerability in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales that could allow an authenticated attacker to trick a user into clicking on a specially crafted URL and potentially redirect the victim to a malicious site

While most of the vulnerabilities have already been fully mitigated and require no user action, it's advised to update Dynamics 365 Sales apps for Android and iOS to the latest version (3.24104.15) to secure against CVE-2024-49053.