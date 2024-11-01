Microsoft is further delaying the release of its controversial Recall feature for Windows Copilot+ PCs, stating it's taking the time to improve the experience.

The development was first reported by The Verge. The artificial intelligence-powered tool was initially slated for a preview release starting in October.

"We are committed to delivering a secure and trusted experience with Recall," the company said in an updated statement released Thursday.

"To ensure we deliver on these important updates, we're taking additional time to refine the experience before previewing it with Windows Insiders. Originally planned for October, Recall will now be available for preview with Windows Insiders on Copilot+ PCs by December"

Microsoft unveiled Recall earlier this May, describing it as a way for users to explore a "visual timeline" of their screens over time and help find things from apps, websites, images, and documents. The search experience was meant to give the computers a "photographic memory" of sorts by logging all computing activities.

But since its initial preview, the feature has been at the receiving end of various privacy and security concerns, prompting the company to disable the feature by default, rearchitect the system with improved controls to prevent unauthorized access, and make it opt-in.

"The development of Copilot+ PCs, Recall and Windows will continue to be guided by SFI [Secure Future Initiative]," it said back in June.

"This is reflected in additional security protections we are providing for Recall content, including "just in time" decryption protected by Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security (ESS), so Recall snapshots will only be decrypted and accessible when the user authenticates."