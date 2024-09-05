Security Updates

Veeam has shipped security updates to address a total of 18 security flaws impacting its software products, including five critical vulnerabilities that could result in remote code execution.

The list of shortcomings is below -

  • CVE-2024-40711 (CVSS score: 9.8) - A vulnerability in Veeam Backup & Replication that allows unauthenticated remote code execution.
  • CVE-2024-42024 (CVSS score: 9.1) - A vulnerability in Veeam ONE that enables an attacker in possession of the Agent service account credentials to perform remote code execution on the underlying machine
  • CVE-2024-42019 (CVSS score: 9.0) - A vulnerability in Veeam ONE that allows an attacker to access the NTLM hash of the Veeam Reporter Service service account
  • CVE-2024-38650 (CVSS score: 9.9) - A vulnerability in Veeam Service Provider Console (VPSC) that allows a low privileged attacker to access the NTLM hash of the service account on the server
  • CVE-2024-39714 (CVSS score: 9.9) - A vulnerability in VPSC that permits a low-privileged user to upload arbitrary files to the server, resulting in remote code execution on the server

In addition, the September 2024 updates address 13 other high-severity flaws that could permit privilege escalation, multi-factor authentication (MFA) bypass, and execute code with elevated permissions.

Cybersecurity

All the issues have been addressed in the below versions -

  • Veeam Backup & Replication 12.2 (build 12.2.0.334)
  • Veeam Agent for Linux 6.2 (build 6.2.0.101)
  • Veeam ONE v12.2 (build 12.2.0.4093)
  • Veeam Service Provider Console v8.1 (build 8.1.0.21377)
  • Veeam Backup for Nutanix AHV Plug-In v12.6.0.632
  • Veeam Backup for Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager and Red Hat Virtualization Plug-In v12.5.0.299

With flaws in Veeam software Users becoming a lucrative target for threat actors to serve ransomware, users are advised to update to the latest version as soon as possible to mitigate potential threats.


Found this article interesting? Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn to read more exclusive content we post.