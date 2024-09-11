The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has announced the arrest of five Chinese nationals and one Singaporean man for their alleged involvement in illicit cyber activities in the country.

The development comes after a group of about 160 law enforcement officials conducted a series of raids on September 9, 2024, simultaneously at several locations.

The six men, aged between 32 and 42, are suspected of being linked to a "global syndicate" that conducts malicious cyber activities. Pursuant to the operation, electronic devices and cash were seized.

Among those apprehended includes a 42-year-old Chinese national from Bidadari Park Drive, who was found to be in possession of a laptop that contained credentials to access web servers used by known hacker groups. The identities of the threat actors were not disclosed.

In addition, five laptops, six mobile phones, cash totaling more than S$24,000 (USD$18,400), and cryptocurrency worth approximately USD$850,000 were confiscated from the individual.

Three other Chinese nationals, arrested from Mount Sinai Avenue, are said to have been possessing laptops containing personal information related to foreign internet service providers, hacking tools, and "specialized software to control malware" such as PlugX, a remote access trojan widely used by Chinese state-sponsored groups.

The authorities also seized seven laptops, 11 mobile phones, and cash worth more than S$54,600 (USD$41,900) from the three men.

Another 38-year-old Chinese national was arrested from Cairnhill Road over suspicions of "offering to purchase personally identifiable information that was believed to have been obtained through illegal means."

The sixth person, a 34-year-old Singaporean national residing in Hougang Avenue, is believed to have assisted the others in their malicious activities.

The defendants have been charged with offenses under the Computer Misuse Act 1993 for gaining unauthorized access to computer material, retaining personal information without authorization, and retaining software that could be used to commit other malicious attacks.

The Singaporean national has also been charged with abetting the securing of unauthorized access to websites, an offense that's punishable with a fine of up to S$5,000 (USD$3,830), or a jail term of up to two years, or both, for a first-time offender.

Channel News Asia has reported that a sixth Chinese national was also subsequently arrested and charged on Wednesday for instructing the Singapore man to subscribe to a Singtel broadband plan.

"This is a significant operation as the individuals are suspected to be carrying out global malicious cyber operations from Singapore," the SPF said. "We have zero tolerance of the use of Singapore to conduct criminal activities, including illegal cyber activities. We will deal severely with perpetrators."