The cryptojacking operation known as TeamTNT has likely resurfaced as part of a new campaign targeting Virtual Private Server (VPS) infrastructures based on the CentOS operating system.

"The initial access was accomplished via a Secure Shell (SSH) brute force attack on the victim's assets, during which the threat actor uploaded a malicious script," Group-IB researchers Vito Alfano and Nam Le Phuong said in a Wednesday report.

The malicious script, the Singaporean cybersecurity company noted, is responsible for disabling security features, deleting logs, terminating cryptocurrency mining processes, and inhibiting recovery efforts.

The attack chains ultimately pave the way for the deployment of the Diamorphine rootkit to conceal malicious processes, while also setting up persistent remote access to the compromised host.

The campaign has been attributed to TeamTNT with moderate confidence, citing similarities in the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) observed.

TeamTNT was first discovered in the wild in 2019, undertaking illicit cryptocurrency mining activities by infiltrating cloud and container environments. While the threat actor bid farewell in November 2021 by announcing a "clean quit," public reporting has uncovered several campaigns undertaken by the hacking crew since September 2022.

The latest activity linked to the group manifests in the form of a shell script that first checks if it was previously infected by other cryptojacking operations, after which it precedes to impair device security by disabling SELinux, AppArmor, and the firewall.

Changes implemented on ssh service

"The script searches for a daemon related to the cloud provider Alibaba, named aliyun.service," the researchers said. "If it detects this daemon, it downloads a bash script from update.aegis.aliyun.com to uninstall the service."

Besides killing all competing cryptocurrency mining processes, the script takes steps to execute a series of commands to remove traces left by other miners, terminate containerized processes, and remove images deployed in connection with any coin miners.

Furthermore, it establishes persistence by configuring cron jobs that download the shell script every 30 minutes from a remote server (65.108.48[.]150) and modifying the "/root/.ssh/authorized_keys" file to add a backdoor account.

"It locks down the system by modifying file attributes, creating a backdoor user with root access, and erasing command history to hide its activities," the researchers noted. "The threat actor leaves nothing to chance; indeed, the script implements various changes within the SSH and firewall service configuration."