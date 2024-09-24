Ransomware is no longer just a threat; it's an entire industry. Cybercriminals are growing more sophisticated, and their tactics are evolving rapidly.

This persistent danger is a major concern for business leaders.

But there's good news: you don't have to be defenseless. What if you could gain a strategic edge?

Join our exclusive webinar, "Unpacking the 2024 Ransomware Landscape: Insights and Strategies from ThreatLabz," featuring Emily Laufer, Director of Product Marketing at Zscaler. Emily will break down the latest findings from ThreatLabz and equip you with practical strategies to stay ahead of cybercriminals.

In this informative session, you will:

Go Beyond the Headlines : Explore the details behind recent ransomware incidents and uncover how attackers infiltrate, encrypt, and extort their victims.

: Explore the details behind recent ransomware incidents and uncover how attackers infiltrate, encrypt, and extort their victims. Discover the Latest TTPs (Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures) : Learn the newest techniques hackers use to bypass security defenses and how to counter them.

: Learn the newest techniques hackers use to bypass security defenses and how to counter them. Learn from Real Incidents : Emily will share her firsthand experiences with ransomware, offering practical advice on how to respond effectively when an attack occurs.

: Emily will share her firsthand experiences with ransomware, offering practical advice on how to respond effectively when an attack occurs. Implement Zero Trust: Watch real-world demonstrations on how to apply zero-trust principles to build a stronger, more resilient defense against ransomware.

Don't let ransomware disrupt your business. Register today to gain the insider knowledge you need to safeguard your organization against the next wave of attacks.