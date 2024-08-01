Google has announced that it's adding a new layer of protection to its Chrome browser through what's called app-bound encryption to prevent information-stealing malware from grabbing cookies on Windows systems.

"On Windows, Chrome uses the Data Protection API (DPAPI) which protects the data at rest from other users on the system or cold boot attacks," Will Harris from the Chrome security team said. "However, the DPAPI does not protect against malicious applications able to execute code as the logged in user – which info-stealers take advantage of."

App-bound encryption is an improvement over DPAPI in that it interweaves an app's identity (i.e., Chrome in this case) into encrypted data to prevent another app on the system from accessing it when decryption is attempted.

"Because the app-bound service is running with system privileges, attackers need to do more than just coax a user into running a malicious app," Harris said. "Now, the malware has to gain system privileges, or inject code into Chrome, something that legitimate software shouldn't be doing."

Given that the method strongly binds the encryption key to the machine, it will not function correctly in environments where Chrome profiles roam between multiple machines. Organizations that support roaming profiles are encouraged to follow its best practices and configure the ApplicationBoundEncryptionEnabled policy.

The change, which went live last week with the release of Chrome 127, applies only to cookies, although Google said it intends to expand this protection to passwords, payment data, and other persistent authentication tokens.

Back in April, the tech giant outlined a technique that employs a Windows event log type called DPAPIDefInformationEvent to reliably detect access to browser cookies and credentials from another application on the system.

It's worth noting that the web browser secures passwords and cookies in Apple macOS and Linux systems using Keychain services and system-provided wallets such as kwallet or gnome-libsecret, respectively.

The development comes amid a slew of security improvements added to Chrome in recent months, including enhanced Safe Browsing, Device Bound Session Credentials (DBSC), and automated scans when downloading potentially suspicious and malicious files.

"App-bound encryption increases the cost of data theft to attackers and also makes their actions far noisier on the system," Harris said. "It helps defenders draw a clear line in the sand for what is acceptable behavior for other apps on the system."

It also follows Google's announcement that it no longer plans to deprecate third-party cookies in Chrome, prompting the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) to reiterate that they enable tracking and that the decision undermines the progress achieved so far to make the web work without third-party cookies.

"Tracking and subsequent data collection and brokerage can support micro-targeting of political messages, which can have a detrimental impact on society," it said. "The unfortunate climb-down will also have secondary effects, as it is likely to delay cross-browser work on effective alternatives to third-party cookies."