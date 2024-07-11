Today, all organizations are exposed to the threat of cyber breaches, irrespective of their scale. Historically, larger companies were frequent targets due to their substantial resources, sensitive data, and regulatory responsibilities, whereas smaller entities often underestimated their attractiveness to hackers. However, this assumption is precarious, as cybercriminals frequently exploit perceived vulnerabilities in smaller firms for expedient profit.

Small to medium-sized organizations often lack the resources and expertise for robust privileged identity management. Yet they increasingly require PAM solutions. Fortunately, the market now offers numerous vendors specializing in these needs. Recognizing the demand for accessible solutions, these vendors provide affordable options tailored to organizations aiming to meet stringent compliance standards or enhance security practices, requiring minimal installation and maintenance to gain full access controls.

To enhance threat awareness, many organizations train employees to identify phishing attacks. Extending this proactive approach to protect corporate assets is essential. A PAM tool defends against both external and internal threats. Despite concerns about fostering a surveillance culture, the primary goal is protection.

Implementing a PAM solution demonstrates trust in your IT team, providing a safety net to exonerate them from suspicion in case of questionable activities, proving actions were neither malicious nor their own.

What does a PAM solution offer small to medium-sized organizations?

The following are cybersecurity functions offered by a PAM solution:

Credential management to secure storage and management of privileged credentials, preventing insecure sharing and unauthorized access. Seamless integration simplicity, security and compliance effortlessly. Comprehensive protection to control access to critical systems and sensitive information, reducing the risk of unauthorized access. Regulatory compliance offers the necessary controls and audit trails for privileged access, helping meet stringent requirements such as GDPR, HIPAA or PCI DSS. Insider threat mitigation to minimize the risk of internal abuse or data theft.

How small to medium-sized organizations can simplify the implementation and management of a PAM solution?

Small to medium-sized organizations do not need all the complex and convoluted setup required for a traditional PAM solution. This is why One Identity developed a PAM solution that caters specifically to small to medium-sized organizations, allowing businesses of any size to utilize session monitoring and recording, logging all activities carried out with privileged accounts to facilitate forensic analysis during security incidents.

Offering a SaaS solution ensures quick implementation, allowing organizations to establish robust privileged access management without significant delays. Additionally, this approach promotes cost-efficiency through a subscription-based model, reducing upfront costs and eliminating the need for substantial investments in hardware or dedicated personnel.

Conclusion

Deploying a PAM solution for small to medium-sized enterprises is now straightforward. With accessible, affordable, and scalable options available, organizations can protect critical assets from external threats and insider risks effectively. By adopting proactive security measures and modern PAM technologies, these enterprises can ensure data protection, regulatory compliance, and operational continuity without undue complexity or resource strain.