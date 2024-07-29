Cybersecurity company Acronis is warning that a now-patched critical security flaw impacting its Cyber Infrastructure (ACI) product has been exploited in the wild.

The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2023-45249 (CVSS score: 9.8), concerns a case of remote code execution that stems from the use of default passwords.

The flaw impacts the following versions of Acronis Cyber Infrastructure (ACI) -

< build 5.0.1-61

< build 5.1.1-71

< build 5.2.1-69

< build 5.3.1-53, and

< build 5.4.4-132

It has been addressed in versions 5.4 update 4.2, 5.2 update 1.3, 5.3 update 1.3, 5.0 update 1.4, and 5.1 update 1.2 released in late October 2023.

There are currently no details on how the vulnerability is being weaponized in real-world cyber attacks and the identity of the threat actors that may be exploiting it.

However, the Swiss-headquartered company acknowledged reports of active exploitation in an updated advisory last week. "This vulnerability is known to be exploited in the wild," it said.

Users of affected versions of ACI are recommended to update to the latest version to mitigate potential threats.