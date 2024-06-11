Managed service providers (MSPs) are on the front lines of soaring demand for cybersecurity services as cyberattacks increase in volume and sophistication. Cynet has emerged as the security vendor of choice for MSPs to capitalize on existing relationships with SMB clients and profitably expand their client base. By unifying a full suite of cybersecurity capabilities in a simple, cost-effective solution, Cynet's All-in-One Cybersecurity Platform empowers MSPs to provide a full breach protection service with a single tool, backed by 24/7 expert support, for rapid profit.

All-in-One Advantages for MSPs

Traditionally, MSPs have cobbled together security solutions from variety of vendors, leading to a complex and expensive tech stack. Cynet solved this challenge with an All-in-One Platform that includes Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), along with several other important security tools. This uniquely streamlined approach translates to several benefits for MSPs:

Savings: By eliminating the need for multiple vendor licenses and ongoing maintenance for various security tools, Cynet offers significant cost savings for MSPs standing up a security service.

Simplicity: Cynet's single-platform approach reduces the burden of training and makes deployment easier for MSP technicians, freeing up valuable time and resources for revenue-generating priorities.

Scalability: Cynet scales as quickly as an MSP's client base without wasting time and effort on infrastructure upgrades.

Visibility: The Cynet platform expands visibility across the environment (endpoints, networks, users, and cloud) while enriching data across these components, correlating results, and prioritizing threats. This streamlined process allows for more efficient and effective threat analysis and hunting, ensuring that security teams can focus on the most critical issues promptly.

Performance: The Cynet platform outperformed virtually all other providers in the prestigious 2023 MITRE ATT&CK Evaluation for Endpoint Protection. Cynet scored a perfect 100% for threat detection and a perfect 100% for analytic coverage, confirming the effectiveness of the platform.

Maximizing Efficiency & Expertise

Cynet's end-to-end automation is a game-changer for MSPs. In the event of an incident, Cynet's Automated Response Playbooks reduce manual handling by 90% for 50 times faster results. The All-in-One Cybersecurity Platform is also backed by built-in MDR support from CyOps, Cynet's in-house team of world-class security experts, who act as an extension of the MSP team to accelerate resolution. This combination of automation and expertise unlocks:

Enhanced Service Delivery: By tapping CyOps to scale their own team's skill—without adding costly headcount—MSPs can bolster their clients' security posture while facilitating on-demand support.

Improved Client Satisfaction: Faster response times and better protection lead to happier clients, reducing churn and increasing recurring revenue for Cynet's MSP partners.

Improved Protection: Automated Response Playbooks ensure that every alert is properly and consistently investigated so threats don't slip through the cracks.

More Profit: Reduced labor costs faster results accelerate time-to-value to improve margins for MSPs.

Market Differentiation & Competitive Advantage

Cynet made waves in the most recent MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations. For the first time ever, a vendor delivered 100% Detection and 100% Analytic Coverage — with no configuration changes. "No configurations changes" means full protection right out-of-the box. This unprecedented performance, coupled with Cynet's ease of use and built-in MDR support, is a compelling proof point for MSPs to differentiate themselves in a crowded and competitive security services market.

Prioritize Profit & Protection

By offering an easy-to-use, cost-effective and fully automated security solution, Cynet equips MSPs to maximize their margins and deliver exceptional value to their clients. Moreover, providing the breadth and depth of services enabled by Cynet instantly positions an MSP as a top-tier, highly capable security services provider int the market. The results demonstrate that, in today's market, All-in-One is a recipe for MSP success. Sign up for a demo to see how Cynet could provide breach protection to your clients while boosting your business's bottom line.