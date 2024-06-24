Learn about critical threats that can impact your organization and the bad actors behind them from Cybersixgill's threat experts. Each story shines a light on underground activities, the threat actors involved, and why you should care, along with what you can do to mitigate risk.

Cybersecurity professionals are facing unprecedented challenges as they strive to manage increasing workloads amidst limited budgets, inadequate staffing, and growing attack surfaces. Research indicates that a majority of these professionals find their jobs more difficult than ever, and a significant number are contemplating leaving their current positions due to the stress and demands of the role.

The value of cyber threat intelligence (CTI) in anticipating and mitigating potential attacks is widely recognized. However, security teams face several challenges in effectively utilizing CTI insights, which can turn a powerful cyber defense weapon into an additional burden that security professionals must contend with to perform their jobs effectively, further fueling their stress and frustration. Such issues include a lack of interoperability among cybersecurity tools, inadequate funding, and insufficient time. However, 44% of respondents cited the most significant obstacle as the lack of trained staff or skills to fully utilize CTI.

The shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals is a long-term issue that has created a gap between the available CTI information and the ability of security teams to act upon it. This skills shortage, with a global deficit of around 4 million cybersecurity employees, exacerbates the challenges faced by organizations in protecting themselves from cyber threats.

Another critical issue for cybersecurity teams is the frequent requests for reports from board directors, senior executives, and other stakeholders. When major media outlets raise alarms about new, pervasive malware, top executives naturally seek immediate assurance and action from their cybersecurity teams. Producing these reports, however, is a time-consuming process. It involves gathering data from various open sources, analyzing the information, and compiling it into a comprehensive report. According to one survey, 60% of respondents spend up to 40% of their time responding to such cybersecurity news reports, time that is desperately needed for other critical tasks.

This problem is particularly pronounced for Managed Services Security Providers (MSSPs), who must often summarize findings and communicate them to multiple clients simultaneously. The extensive manual effort required for this reporting can strain already overburdened teams.

Enter Cybersixgill's IQ Report Generator

Cybersixgill has introduced a solution that promises significant relief: the IQ Report Generator. Leveraging the capabilities of Cybersixgill IQ, the company's generative AI offering, this tool allows security teams and MSSPs to create comprehensive CTI reports in a matter of minutes. This innovation represents a substantial shift from the traditional manual process of culling through disparate intelligence sources and navigating various platforms.

IQ Report Generator utilizes generative AI to rapidly compile and organize information into reports that are easily understandable by non-technical stakeholders, such as board members and C-level executives. These reports not only assess the current situation but also provide actionable insights and recommendations for next steps. For more technical audiences, IQ Report Generator can produce in-depth and detailed reports tailored to specific needs.

Versatile Reporting Capabilities

The AI report generator offers several parameters that users can adjust to customize their reports, including topic, audience, format, and timeframe. This flexibility ensures that the reports are relevant and useful for a variety of purposes. Here are some of the types of reports that can be generated:

Incident Response Reports: Detailing indicators of compromise, attack timelines, affected systems, and recommended actions.

Detailing indicators of compromise, attack timelines, affected systems, and recommended actions. Threat Intelligence Briefings: Assessing key threat trends, emerging threats, and their potential impact on the organization.

Assessing key threat trends, emerging threats, and their potential impact on the organization. Vendor Risk Reports: Highlighting risks from third-party vendors and informing decision-making.

Highlighting risks from third-party vendors and informing decision-making. Post-Incident Reports: Summarizing lessons learned, recommendations for improvement, and strategies to prevent future incidents.

Summarizing lessons learned, recommendations for improvement, and strategies to prevent future incidents. Risk-Assessment Reports: Evaluating overall cybersecurity risk, potential impacts, and mitigation strategies.

By automating the report-creation process, security teams have more time to focus on proactive measures to prevent cyberattacks and are also better able to manage the skills shortage that may impact their organization. MSSPs, in particular, can communicate risk and ROI to their clients more efficiently, especially when they need to generate multiple custom reports tailored to each client organization.

The reports generated by IQ Report Generator provide more than just raw data; they offer insights and recommendations for remediation, making them valuable tools for both strategic planning and immediate action. The ability to produce high-level summaries for executives and detailed technical reports for security teams ensures that all stakeholders receive the information they need in a format they can understand and act upon.

Conclusion

As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve and become more sophisticated, the demands on cybersecurity professionals will only increase. Tools like Cybersixgill's IQ Report Generator offer a much-needed solution to alleviate some pressures faced by these professionals. By automating the report generation process and providing actionable insights, IQ Report Generator enables security teams to focus on more critical tasks, ultimately enhancing their organizations' overall cybersecurity posture.

