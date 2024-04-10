We all know passwords and firewalls are important, but what about the invisible threats lurking beneath the surface of your systems?

Identity Threat Exposures (ITEs) are like secret tunnels for hackers – they make your security way more vulnerable than you think.

Think of it like this: misconfigurations, forgotten accounts, and old settings are like cracks in your digital fortress walls. Hackers exploit these weaknesses to steal login information, gain sneaky access, and move around your systems unnoticed, whether they're in the cloud or on-site.

We'll use real-world examples and insights from Silverfort's latest report to show you the hidden dangers of ITEs. You'll learn about:

The Top 4 Identity Threats You Might Be Overlooking:

Shadow Admins: The Secret Superusers in Your SaaS: How these hidden accounts can put your data at risk.

Service Accounts: Your Biggest Weakness? Why they're so easy to exploit, and how to fix it.

Actionable Steps To Find and Fix Your Weak Spots: Practical, easy-to-follow advice you can start using right away.

