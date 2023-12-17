MongoDB on Saturday disclosed it's actively investigating a security incident that has led to unauthorized access to "certain" corporate systems, resulting in the exposure of customer account metadata and contact information.

The American database software company said it first detected anomalous activity on December 13, 2023, and that it immediately activated its incident response efforts.

It further noted that "this unauthorized access has been going on for some period of time before discovery," but emphasized it's not "aware of any exposure to the data that customers store in MongoDB Atlas." It did not disclose the exact time period of the compromise.

In light of the breach, MongoDB recommends that all customers be on the lookout for social engineering and phishing attacks, enforce phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), as well as rotate their MongoDB Atlas passwords.

That's not all. The company said it's also experiencing elevated login attempts that are causing issues for customers attempting to log in to Atlas and its Support Portal. It, however, said the problem is unrelated to the security event.

When reached for comment, MongoDB told The Hacker News that the incident is a matter of ongoing investigation and that it will "provide updates as soon as we can."

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.)