In 2023, the cloud isn't just a technology—it's a battleground. Zenbleed, Kubernetes attacks, and sophisticated APTs are just the tip of the iceberg in the cloud security warzone.

In collaboration with the esteemed experts from Lacework Labs, The Hacker News proudly presents an exclusive webinar: 'Navigating the Cloud Attack Landscape: 2023 Trends, Techniques, and Tactics.'

Join us for an insightful session led by Jose Hernandez of Lacework Labs, where we dissect and analyze the year's most pressing cloud security issues.

This webinar is not just about theory; it's a practical guide filled with actionable strategies to shield your organization from advanced threats in the cloud.

Highlights include:

Kubernetes Security Breaches: Explore the surge in Kubernetes-related vulnerabilities and the concerning increase in administrative plane abuses.

Zenbleed in Focus: Understand the far-reaching impact of the Zenbleed vulnerability and how Lacework Labs is pioneering effective countermeasures.

Cloud Supply Chain Vulnerabilities: Delve into the JumpCloud APT case, unveiling the intricate nature of cloud supply chain attacks.

The CloudWizard APT Exposed: Learn about the evolution of CloudWizard, exploiting mainstream platforms as covert communication channels.

