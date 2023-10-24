While application development has evolved rapidly, the API management suites used to access these services remain a spooky reminder of a different era. Introducing new API management infrastructure with these legacy models still poses challenges for organizations as they modernize. Transitioning from monolithic architectures to agile microservices empowers developers to make quick changes. Using serverless technologies and containers enables rapid scalability. Adopting cloud-native API management further enhances developer productivity and leaves the ghosts of outdated operations behind.

This blog uncovers the risks of neglecting API modernization and highlights how Gloo Gateway enhances upstream projects like Envoy with essential enterprise features like security, observability, and API controls. What's more, as a Kubernetes-native solution, Gloo Gateway seamlessly integrates with the Kubernetes API for easy deployment.

Gloo Gateway adds enterprise capabilities to upstream open source projects

Demystify Security Concerns By Modernizing API Management

Neglecting API modernization puts organizations at serious security risk. Outdated API systems often lack crucial security features, leaving them vulnerable to attacks like data breaches, unauthorized access, and DDoS attacks. Weak authentication and authorization can compromise user data and system integrity. The absence of real-time monitoring also makes organizations blind to ongoing threats, giving malicious actors a chance to exploit weaknesses unnoticed.

To protect against these risks, it's crucial to embrace modern API management. This means using strong authentication methods like API keys, JWT, OAuth and OIDC for secure access control. Employing encryption like HTTPS/TLS ensures safe data transfer, while rate limiting and throttling prevent abuse and DDoS attacks. Real-time monitoring and analytics tools offer insights into API traffic, enabling early threat detection and quick response to security incidents. Regular security audits, timely software updates, and employee training in security best practices are also essential to stay ahead of evolving threats and maintaining data and service integrity and confidentiality.

How To Keep Your Security Working

To protect organizations from security risks in outdated API management, a comprehensive approach is essential:

Strong Authentication and Authorization: Use robust protocols like API keys, JWT, and OAuth to ensure only authorized users and apps can access APIs. Encryption for Secure Data:Implement HTTPS/TLS to safeguard data during transmission, preventing interception. Access Control Policies:Employ policies like rate limiting and throttling to prevent abuse and DDoS attacks, ensuring service stability. Real-time Monitoring: Utilize monitoring tools with machine learning for continuous API traffic analysis, swiftly detecting anomalies and responding to threats. Security Audits: Regularly conduct security audits and vulnerability assessments to find and fix weaknesses. Employee Education:Train employees in cybersecurity best practices and foster a security-conscious culture to prevent social engineering attacks and ensure everyone's role in security.

By combining these measures, organizations can establish a strong defense against evolving security threats and maintain data and service integrity, confidentiality, and availability.

Experience Cloud-Native Optimization With Gloo Gateway

In the world of cloud-native development, Gloo Gateway is a powerful tool designed to make developers' lives easier. It uses the Envoy proxy to align with the way developers prefer to work, allowing them to configure it through Kubernetes Custom Resource Definitions (CRDs). This makes it compatible with the GitOps approach, enabling efficient and productive development.

With Gloo Gateway, developers can easily add essential security measures, routing strategies, error handling, and deployment policies to their API gateway, tailoring it to their applications. Gloo Gateway offers a wide range of functions, giving developers, security teams, and operations personnel various policies to choose from. These policies cover critical aspects like authentication (API Keys, JWT, OIDC, and OPA), request/response transformations, circuit breaking, error handling, and more, ensuring robust security for each application.

Additionally, Gloo Gateway allows users to easily create their own custom functionality. With plug-in extensions and an integrated WebAssembly (WASM) filter, developers can adapt Gloo Gateway to their specific needs, making it a versatile and essential tool for cloud-native developers aiming for efficiency and security in their applications.

Create, Share, and Test APIs Using Backstage Plugin

Using Gloo Gateway comes with a major advantage: it integrates seamlessly with the CNCF's (Cloud Native Computing Foundation) Backstage. Backstage, originally created by Spotify for developer portals, simplifies the creation of internal API developer portals and complements Gloo Gateway's secure API sharing and testing capabilities.

Gloo Portal's integration with the CNCF's Backstage

Gloo Gateway streamlines the processes of sharing, testing, and controlling API access, ensuring strong security and precise control. The Backstage plugin from Gloo Gateway gives you direct access to resources managed by the Gloo Portal, all from the Backstage UI. This combination of these two powerful platforms provides a unified interface, speeding up deployments and getting your innovative ideas to market more quickly. Additionally, Gloo Portal's scalability across multiple clusters guarantees a consolidated internal developer portal, no matter the size of your API deployment environment.

Gloo Portal's improved Swagger documentation viewer

Another benefit is the improved Swagger documentation viewer, which lets users test API responses right within the portal. And if you prefer, there's also a standard Redoc viewer available.

The partnership between Backstage and Gloo Portal can unleash your developers' creativity, helping them quickly turn great ideas into exceptional customer experiences. All this is done while maintaining enterprise-grade security, scalability, and seamless integration with Gloo Gateway for cutting-edge cloud-native API gateway features.

Make Data-Informed Decisions with OpenTelemetry

OpenTelemetry (OTel) is a popular tool for streamlining telemetry pipelines. Managed by the CNCF, it boasts extensive integrations with monitoring tools like Datadog and Dynatrace, plus backend options for data storage. What sets it apart is its capability for tracking API usage and analytics through OTel pipelines.

OTel's integration with Gloo Gateway captures vital API and API Product access data and seamlessly channels it into the OTel pipeline. With OTel's compatibility with various data storage systems through its exporters, users can easily funnel this data into their preferred storage. This flexibility ensures seamless integration with existing analytics and logging systems.

Pre-configured Grafana dashboards are included in Gloo Gateway

Additionally, there's a user-friendly Grafana dashboard out of the box for customers to view all their metrics.

API Management Doesn't Have to Be Scary

Modernizing API management to enhance security is crucial, and transitioning from monolithic to microservices need not be daunting. Outdated API systems are vulnerable to threats like data breaches and unauthorized access. To tackle these risks, organizations should adopt modern API management solutions, which means:

Strong Security Measures: Implement robust authentication, encryption, and access control to safeguard API access. Proactive Monitoring:Use real-time monitoring tools and regular security audits to detect and mitigate threats early. Team Education: Educate team members on cybersecurity best practices and promote a security-aware culture.

Solutions like Gloo Gateway offer cloud-native API management with robust security, scalability, and integration features. It enhances developer experience and ensures top-notch security for data and services. The integration with OpenTelemetry enables data-driven decisions through API usage tracking and analytics, providing valuable insights into API traffic and user behavior. Try Gloo Gateway today!