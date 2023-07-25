Atlassian has released updates to address three security flaws impacting its Confluence Server, Data Center, and Bamboo Data Center products that, if successfully exploited, could result in remote code execution on susceptible systems.

The list of the flaws is below -

CVE-2023-22505 (CVSS score: 8.0) - RCE (Remote Code Execution) in Confluence Data Center and Server (Fixed in versions 8.3.2 and 8.4.0)

(CVSS score: 8.0) - RCE (Remote Code Execution) in Confluence Data Center and Server (Fixed in versions 8.3.2 and 8.4.0) CVE-2023-22508 (CVSS score: 8.5) - RCE (Remote Code Execution) in Confluence Data Center and Server (Fixed in versions 7.19.8 and 8.2.0)

(CVSS score: 8.5) - RCE (Remote Code Execution) in Confluence Data Center and Server (Fixed in versions 7.19.8 and 8.2.0) CVE-2023-22506 (CVSS score: 7.5) - Injection, RCE (Remote Code Execution) in Bamboo (Fixed in versions 9.2.3 and 9.3.1)

CVE-2023-22505 and CVE-2023-22508 allow an "authenticated attacker to execute arbitrary code which has high impact to confidentiality, high impact to integrity, high impact to availability, and no user interaction," the company said.

While the first bug was introduced in version 8.0.0, CVE-2023-22508 was introduced in version 7.4.0 of the software.

CVE-2023-22506, introduced in version 8.0.0 of Bamboo Data Center, permits an "authenticated attacker to modify the actions taken by a system call and execute arbitrary code which has high impact to confidentiality, high impact to integrity, high impact to availability, and no user interaction," according to Atlassian.

Earlier this January, the Australian company shipped patches to resolve a critical security flaw in Jira Service Management Server and Data Center that could be abused by an attacker to pass off as another user and gain unauthorized access to susceptible instances (CVE-2023-22501, CVSS score: 9.4).

Weeks later, it also rolled out fixes for two critical overflow flaws in Git (CVE-2022-41903 and CVE-2022-23531) affecting Bitbucket Server and Data Center, Bamboo Server and Data Center, Fisheye, Crucible, and Sourcetree.

With security vulnerabilities in Atlassian servers becoming attack magnets in recent years, it's recommended that users move quickly to apply the patches to safeguard against potential threats.