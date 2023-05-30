In this day and age, vulnerabilities in software and systems pose a considerable danger to businesses, which is why it is essential to have an efficient vulnerability management program in place. To stay one step ahead of possible breaches and reduce the damage they may cause, it is crucial to automate the process of finding and fixing vulnerabilities depending on the level of danger they pose. This post will discuss the fundamental approaches and tools to implement and automate risk-based vulnerability management. To make this process easier, consider using an all-in-one cloud-based solution right from the start.

Implementing a risk-based vulnerability management program

A risk-based vulnerability management program is a complex preventative approach used for swiftly detecting and ranking vulnerabilities based on their potential threat to a business. By implementing a risk-based vulnerability management approach, organizations can improve their security posture and reduce the likelihood of data breaches and other security events.

While your actual workflow and tools may differ, conceptually main steps of your approach should be:

Identify assets: The first step in implementing a risk-based vulnerability management program is identifying the organization's assets. This includes hardware, software, data, and people.

Risk assessment: Once assets have been identified, the next step is to assess the risk associated with each asset. This involves identifying threats and vulnerabilities that could impact the asset. A high-risk vulnerability may be simple to exploit and could lead to a data breach. In contrast, a low-risk vulnerability would be more difficult to attack and have a lesser overall effect.

Prioritize vulnerabilities: After assessing risk, vulnerabilities should be prioritized based on their potential impact on the organization's assets and operations.

Implement controls: Once vulnerabilities have been prioritized, controls should be implemented to mitigate the risk of exploitation. Controls may include patches, configuration changes, or other security measures.

Monitor, review, and adjust: Finally, the results of previous steps should be monitored, and your approach - reviewed and adjusted on an ongoing basis to ensure that it remains effective and addresses new threats and vulnerabilities as they emerge.

Threat intelligence feeds

A threat intelligence feed is a data stream that provides information on the latest cyber threats and attacks, including vulnerabilities, malware, phishing, and other malicious activities. Created by security researchers, government agencies, and other groups that monitor the security landscape, this data is a crucial instrument in the battle against cyber attacks, as they provide the latest information on the most recent threats and vulnerabilities, threat actors' strategies, methodologies, and processes, as well as indicators of compromise (IOCs) that may be utilized to identify and prevent assaults. The most known threat intelligence feeds are Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) and Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE) lists; they are assessed using Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS).

You can automate discovering, prioritizing, and patching vulnerabilities by incorporating threat intelligence feeds into your security program. For example, suppose the feed highlights a new vulnerability threat actors exploit. In that case, the company should prioritize patching that vulnerability first to lower the immediate danger of a successful assault. Thus, based on feed data, organizations can significantly reduce the risk of successful attacks and data breaches through automation and by raising overall awareness.

Implement automation

Implementing automation in your vulnerability management is a critical step in maintaining a sound security posture: automation can be used to detect and prioritize threats, apply patches or software upgrades, alert specialists and keep an audit trail - minimizing the time and effort spent, as businesses must act promptly to mitigate the likelihood of exploitation. Fully-fledged solutions are often tailored to prioritize and address particular systems and vulnerabilities and can be set up differently for various parts of your infrastructure.

Organizations should still have a methodology for testing and validating that patches and upgrades have been appropriately implemented and would not cause unanticipated flaws or compatibility concerns that might harm their operations. Also, remember that there is no "silver bullet": automated vulnerability management can help identify and prioritize vulnerabilities, making it easier to direct resources where they are most needed. However, vulnerability scans are just part of a comprehensive risk-based vulnerability management program, and staff education and awareness should not be underestimated.

Vulnerability scanners

A vulnerability scanner is a software tool that scans computer systems, networks, or applications for security vulnerabilities. The scanner performs automated tests to identify known and potential security weaknesses, such as outdated software versions or weak passwords. It can also perform configuration audits and compliance checks to ensure that the system meets the organization's security standards and policies. Vulnerability scanners use various techniques to identify potential security flaws, including port scanning, service enumeration, and vulnerability testing. Usually, scanners will use a database of known vulnerabilities to compare against the system being scanned. The scanner will generate a report detailing the vulnerabilities identified, their severity, and recommendations for remediation.

Using a vulnerability scanner, businesses can quickly and efficiently pinpoint the most critical security flaws that pose a risk to their operations. This allows them to prioritize their efforts and address the most critical vulnerabilities, keeping them one step ahead of potential threats. Continuous scanning for new vulnerabilities and real-time notifications when they are detected enable organizations to respond swiftly and maintain a competitive edge over potential adversaries.

Use an automated patch management system.

Streamlining your patching management is another crucial part of your security posture: an automated patch management system is a powerful tool that may assist businesses in swiftly and effectively applying essential security fixes to their systems and software. Manufacturers publish patches to address security vulnerabilities. Companies must deploy them as soon as possible to decrease the risk of exploitation by attackers, so patch management solutions automate finding and deploying fixes to vulnerable systems and applications. Patch management solutions, such as Action1, can search an organization's environment for missing patches, rank them based on their criticality, and automatically deploy them to impacted systems based on patch deployment policies.

Implementing automated patch management has various advantages for enterprises:

Control. It helps to guarantee that critical fixes are implemented promptly and uniformly throughout the organization's environment.

Workload. It frees up IT staff that would otherwise be needed to manually detect and deploy fixes, enabling them to concentrate on other vital activities.

Testing. Patch management systems allow you to standardize patch-testing processes.

Compliance. It aids in maintaining compliance with industry norms and standards by ensuring that all critical security updates are deployed.

To summarize, an automated patch management system is a strategic tool for enterprises to guarantee that essential security updates are implemented in a timely and uniform way throughout their environment. By automating patch management, enterprises may lower the risk of data breaches and other security events while freeing up IT personnel and assuring compliance with industry norms and standards.

Which solutions can help?

