Google on Thursday released software updates to address yet another zero-day flaw in its Chrome web browser.

Tracked as CVE-2022-4135, the high-severity vulnerability has been described as a heap buffer overflow in the GPU component. Clement Lecigne of Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG) has been credited with reporting the flaw on November 22, 2022.

Heap-based buffer overflow bugs can be weaponized by threat actors to crash a program or execute arbitrary code, leading to unintended behavior.

"Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2022-4135 exists in the wild," the tech giant acknowledged in an advisory.

But like other actively exploited issues, technical specifics have been withheld until a majority of the users are updated with a fix and to prevent further abuse.

With the latest update, Google has resolved eight zero-day vulnerabilities in Chrome since the start of the year -

CVE-2022-0609 - Use-after-free in Animation

- Use-after-free in Animation CVE-2022-1096 - Type confusion in V8

- Type confusion in V8 CVE-2022-1364 - Type confusion in V8

- Type confusion in V8 CVE-2022-2294 - Heap buffer overflow in WebRTC

- Heap buffer overflow in WebRTC CVE-2022-2856 - Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Intents

- Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Intents CVE-2022-3075 - Insufficient data validation in Mojo

- Insufficient data validation in Mojo CVE-2022-3723 - Type confusion in V8

Users are recommended to upgrade to version 107.0.5304.121 for macOS and Linux and 107.0.5304.121/.122 for Windows to mitigate potential threats.

Users of Chromium-based browsers such as Microsoft Edge, Brave, Opera, and Vivaldi are also advised to apply the fixes as and when they become available.